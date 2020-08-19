BusinessWire

Belden Declares Quarterly Dividends

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Belden Declares Quarterly Dividends

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Board of Directors of Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC) today declared a quarterly dividend to holders of common stock of $0.05 per share payable on October 6, 2020 to shareholders of record as of September 18, 2020.

About Belden

Belden Inc. delivers a comprehensive product portfolio designed to meet the mission-critical network infrastructure needs of industrial and enterprise markets. With innovative solutions targeted at reliable and secure transmission of rapidly growing amounts of data, audio and video needed for today's applications, Belden is at the center of the global transformation to a connected world. Founded in 1902, the company is headquartered in St. Louis and has manufacturing capabilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit us at www.belden.com or follow us on Twitter @BeldenInc.


Contacts

Belden Investor Relations
314-854-8054
Investor.Relations@Belden.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

 Aviva Italy Chooses Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud

Posted on Author Business Wire

 Guidewire Cloud will allow the insurer in Italy to draw on new system features continuously, increase business agility, and serve customers better
MILAN & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aviva Italia S.p.A., part of the leading insurance company in the UK a…
BusinessWire

Colorado BioScience Association Recognizes Denver Partners for Bold Brand and New Website

Posted on Author Business Wire

Brand update delivers results for CBSA and Colorado’s life sciences ecosystem
DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cobioscience–Colorado BioScience Association (CBSA) recognizes two Denver-area firms, Primavera Group and Watermark, for generating new momentum …
BusinessWire

Aila Technologies to Showcase Innovative In-Store Customer Experiences at NRF 2020: Retail’s Big Show

Posted on Author Business Wire

Retailers can experience the power and flexibility of Aila’s vision-based technology platform with hands-on demos of key in-store experiences, including personalized registration, product discovery, self-checkout, and point-of-sale
NATICK, Mass.–(BUS…