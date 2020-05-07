BehavioSec Delivering Security and Cost Savings for an Evolving Enterprise Environment

Remote workforce demands drive adoption of frictionless authentication technology

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BehavioSec, the first vendor to pioneer behavioral biometrics, announced today its technology is helping global enterprise quickly adapt to meet user authentication challenges resulting from the dramatic transition to remote work environments while reducing reliance on cost prohibitive legacy solutions. Utilizing the BehavioSec Behavioral Biometrics Platform, organizations are improving business agility, advancing workforce access and achieving cost savings with deep authentication that continuously validates users using their own unique behavior patterns.

“Organizations everywhere are scrambling to accommodate the sudden shift to a distributed workforce model,” said BehavioSec Vice President of Products Jordan Blake. “Not only do they need to ensure employees have access to the data needed to do their jobs effectively, wherever they are, but must also maintain seamless security in the midst of unprecedented digital disruption. BehavioSec’s technology is not only safeguarding data security, but removing obstacles to productivity necessary to meet critical tasks and deadlines.”

According to a recent Gartner survey, 74 percent of CFOs plan to permanently transition at least a portion of their on-site workforce to remote positions post-pandemic. With a more distributed workforce, in addition to consumers shopping, banking, and learning online, companies are increasingly faced with maintaining zero trust authorization while reducing the overall friction that comes with multi-layered authentication. Legacy security protocols - like passwords, tokens and CAPTCHAs – can hinder productivity and embolden employees to find a less secure work around or persuade online consumers to go elsewhere.

As organizations take a more permanent approach to working remote, the essential business value of frictionless, secure authentication to reduce disruption, manage costs, and streamline operations is more apparent than ever. BehavioSec’s software authenticates digital identities and reduces friction in addition to offering potential cost savings benefits by instantly comparing new user sessions against existing account holders’ behavior patterns which cannot be spoofed, stolen or socially engineered.

In a recent case study, implementing BehavioSec in place of physical and digital security tokens unable to scale to meet remote workforce requirements resulted in yearly cost savings in the mid six-figures for one multinational technology company in addition to an 88 percent reduction of two-factor authentication challenges. Prior to deploying BehavioSec the company was spending an average $74 per call from staff to its internal support center to resolve lost security tokens and locked accounts.

“By partnering with BehavioSec, we reduced our dependence on two-factor tokens while still blocking unauthorized access. BehavioSec’s innovative approach allowed us to free up IT-resources, block unauthorized access and almost extinguish our need for mobile and physical tokens,” remarked the organization of their experience.

About BehavioSec

BehavioSec is the first vendor to pioneer behavioral biometrics. The company’s Behavioral Biometrics Platform is widely deployed across Global 2000 companies for its proven ability to dramatically reduce account fraud and data theft. Founded in 2008 out of groundbreaking academic research, BehavioSec technology allows companies to continuously verify digital identities with superior precision, in real-time. Strengthened with the leadership of serial entrepreneurs and experienced industry professionals, the BehavioSec team now spans the world, providing security while preserving a rich digital experience throughout web and mobile apps. BehavioSec is the only enterprise-grade vendor used in global deployments with some of the largest companies, reducing manual review whilst safeguarding millions of users and billions of transactions. BehavioSec investors include Forgepoint Capital, Cisco, ABN AMRO, Conor Ventures and Octopus Ventures. BehavioSec is headquartered in San Francisco, CA and has global operations throughout Europe and Asia Pac. For more information, visit www.behaviosec.com

