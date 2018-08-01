Beddr Launches SleepTuner With $5.6 Million

MOUNTAIN VIEW — With $5.6 million in Series A funding led by Three Leaf Ventures, Beddr is launching a new product to help consumers understand and solve their sleep problems. Investors in the round included the Stanford-StartX Fund, Delta Dental Washington Seed Fund and I.T. Farm, as well as top experts in technology and healthcare.

Now available for pre-order, the Beddr SleepTuner is the initial step in the company’s plan to deliver the industry’s first integrated, digital approach to understanding and improving sleep. The SleepTuner’s innovations are based on validated sleep science, providing users with insights into how breathing and sleep position impact health.

As many as 54 million adults struggle with their breathing while they sleep, and these problems significantly impact their physical and emotional well-being. In fact, poor sleep quality comes at a high cost. Frost & Sullivan estimates that undiagnosed breathing issues cost the U.S. more than $149 billion annually and increase the risk for chronic conditions, such as high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes and depression.

“Working with leading sleep medicine experts, we’re bringing science into consumers’ homes with the first comprehensive solution that helps individuals understand factors impacting their sleep,” said Mike Kisch, co-founder and CEO of Beddr. “The Beddr SleepTuner helps people objectively understand the impact of sleep position, weight loss, alcohol consumption, as well as current treatments on overall sleep quality. Every morning, an individual will be presented with clinical grade insights and actions that may improve breathing, increase sleep duration, reduce snoring and improve recuperation.”

The Series A funding will support the commercial launch of the Beddr SleepTuner, as well as further development of the company’s integrated sleep approach. In the future, Beddr expects to offer seamless access to board-certified sleep physicians, personalized treatment options, and ongoing coaching and support to drive improved outcomes at lower costs.