Bed Bath and Beyond Partners With Doordash

Bed Bath & Beyond, a national home goods chain, is expanding its Same Day Delivery services in the U.S. through a partnership with DoorDash. Customers can nowshop online for products from Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy BABY stores.

Same Day Delivery service will be powered through DoorDash Drive – DoorDash’s white-label fulfillment platform that offers direct delivery for any business.

Bed Bath & Beyond already offers delivery via Instacart and Shipt. The company began offering delivery via DoorDash in Canada last month.

As of February 27, the Company had a total of 1,020 stores, including 834 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada, along with 132 buybuy BABY stores.

Through DoorDash Drive, Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy BABY websites will expand same day delivery to over 3,000 additional zip codes across the country. With the added coverage same day delivery is now available in 99% of their store locations and allows customers the convenience to shop an array of different delivery options. Customers can utilize the service by going to bedbathandbeyond.com and buybuybaby.com and selecting the option for Same Day Delivery at checkout. Once the order is placed, a Dasher will pick up the items at the local store and deliver them to the customer’s home via contactless delivery. Customers are also now able to place an order just hours before closing and still receive it the same day and track packages live.

Rafeh Masood, Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Officer said, “We are thrilled to continue strengthening our Same Day Delivery services through this partnership with DoorDash. What’s also exciting about this partnership is that we are extending order cutoff times from 1 p.m. to up to 6 p.m. local time based on store hours and customers can receive real-time updates on their order status via text, giving them real-time visibility to when their order will arrive to them. We’re executing on our strategy to being an omni-always retailer to provide customers with the convenience of Buy-Online-Pickup-In-Store, contactless Curbside Pickup, and multiple Same Day Delivery options through existing partnerships with Shipt, Instacart and now Door Dash. We will continue to provide our customers with innovative omnichannel avenues to shop with us.”

Christopher Payne, Chief Operating Officer at DoorDash said, “Amidst the pandemic we accelerated our momentum into new categories to address consumers’ heightened needs for household essentials, allowing them to get the items they needed most delivered on the same day to their doorstep. We are excited to partner with leading retailer Bed Bath & Beyond to expand their reach and offer their vast selection of products to more customers in more markets across the U.S. with the ease and convenience of store-to-door delivery powered by DoorDash Drive.”