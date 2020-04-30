Bechtle Selects Netcracker to Expand its Application Development and Cloud Services Portfolio

Netcracker’s Multitenant Digital Marketplace Solution to Enhance Bechtle’s Cloud Offerings

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Netcracker Technology announced today a new, multiyear agreement with Bechtle supporting application development and maintenance for their cloud offerings with Netcracker’s Digital Marketplace solution. As a major partner, Netcracker will provide the framework necessary to support Bechtle’s strategy of a rich ecosystem of third-party products, broad functionality, fast time-to-market and enhanced customer centricity. The cloud-native solution will enable Bechtle to accelerate the onboarding of cloud products and deliver an enhanced digital user experience with advance marketing, promotion and discounting capabilities.

Bechtle, one of Europe’s leading IT providers with 75 systems integrators in Germany, Austria and Switzerland and 24 e-commerce subsidiaries in 14 European countries, provides more than 70,000 customers from the industrial, trade, financial and public sectors with a comprehensive, vendor-neutral portfolio that covers all aspects of IT infrastructure and operation. The company has ambitious growth plans and thrives to further enhance digital experience by expanding its already successful Cloud Marketplace with a rich ecosystem of innovative enterprise cloud services and applications.

Netcracker’s Digital Marketplace solution comprises multitenant platform including a front end shopping portal for easy access to cloud services along with Netcracker’s Digital BSS solution that includes Partner Management and Revenue Management. Combined, these will accelerate partner onboarding, service delivery and multiparty revenue sharing and settlement within the cloud partner ecosystem. As part of the agreement, Bechtle will also leverage Netcracker’s Professional Services to move to an Agile and DevOps operational model, enabling the joint development of new applications while significantly improving upgrades, delivery and deployment of services.

“ Netcracker is a trusted and valued partner, providing the right combination of out-of-the-box platforms with the flexibility to address Bechtle’s specific needs such as seamless integration to the Bechtle environment,” said Ulrich Baisch, CIO at Bechtle. “ In addition, Netcracker’s solutions establish the foundation to support our continued growth as we evolve to meet our enterprise business customers’ needs.”

“ Enterprises across diverse industries are seeking the cloud to reduce overhead, launch new services and improve agility,” said Sylvain Seignour, Chief Customer Officer at Netcracker. “ We are excited to be a part of Bechtle’s journey as they drive their cloud transformation programs forward using our innovative Digital Marketplace and cutting-edge Digital BSS solution.”

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, offers mission-critical digital transformation solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 25 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.

For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.

Erin O’Reilly

Netcracker Technology

+1-781-366-7049

Erin.Oreilly@Netcracker.com