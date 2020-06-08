Beaverton School District and Comcast Announce Partnership to Provide Free Internet Access to Low-Income Beaverton Students and Families During School Closure

BEAVERTON, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In an effort to ensure Beaverton School District students can access the District’s distance learning options under the stay-at-home orders, the District and Comcast’s Oregon/SW Washington region have announced a business partnership to provide up to 500 Beaverton families internet connectivity free of charge.

The District is taking advantage of Comcast’s Internet Essentials, a program designed for low-income families and individuals to acquire access to the internet. In response to the Covid-19 epidemic, Comcast is offering two free months of internet access to qualifying low-income families that apply before June 30. The District is purchasing an additional four months of service, enabling six months of free internet access.

“We are thrilled to facilitate free internet connectivity to many of our students and families in need. We know that families depend on the Internet so they can do homework, search for jobs, access financial or government services and much more,” said school superintendent Don Grotting. “With the uncertainty of the upcoming school year, it is more important than ever that we make every effort to remain connected to our students who rely on us for not only academics, but also essential needs and social and emotional supports. This partnership allows us to stay connected to our students who need us most.”

Beaverton Mayor Denny Doyle said he appreciated the partnership that Comcast enabled with the school district. “I truly thank the Comcast team for providing our schools and families the Comcast’s Internet Essentials program. It fills a critical need in the community, ensuring that our students can keep up with their school assignments, and remain in contact with their teachers and friends.”

“During this unprecedented time, it is vital for Oregonians to stay connected to the Internet – for education, work, and personal health reasons,” said Comcast’s Marion Haynes, Vice-President of External Affairs for Comcast Oregon/SW Washington. “We’re proud to partner with the Beaverton School District to help get kids connected through our Internet Essentials program.”

Since its inception in 2011, Internet Essentials has connected more than 52,000 low-income households in the Oregon/SW Washington region. The regular cost for Internet Essentials is $9.95 per month.

You must qualify for the Internet Essentials service to be eligible for the sponsorship. You must enter a promo code during the application process. To be issued a promo code, please fill out Comcast Internet Essentials Request Form.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with three primary businesses: Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and Sky. Comcast Cable is one of the United States’ largest video, high-speed internet, and phone providers to residential customers under the Xfinity brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the Xfinity brand. NBCUniversal is global and operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures, and Universal Parks and Resorts. Sky is one of Europe's leading media and entertainment companies, connecting customers to a broad range of video content through its pay television services. It also provides communications services, including residential high-speed internet, phone, and wireless services. Sky operates the Sky News broadcast network and sports and entertainment networks, produces original content, and has exclusive content rights. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

About Beaverton School District

The Beaverton School District is nationally recognized for its high student and staff achievement and innovative programs. Beaverton is the third largest school district in Oregon with 53 schools, more than 41,000 students and almost 5,000 talented staff. Beaverton schools are dedicated to providing outstanding, challenging educational opportunities that prepare students to be college and career ready. The district enjoys strong community support with parents, citizens, community partners and businesses donating countless volunteer hours and services to help students succeed.

