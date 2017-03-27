Posted on by

Beauty and the Beast Tops Box Office Again

 

Beauty and the Beast, the smash hit by Walt Disney starring Emma Watson, was the No. 1 movie for the second weekend in a row at box offices in the U.S. and worldwide according to research firm comScore.

ComScore’s Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian said, “Disney’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’ posted an incredible $207.5 million this weekend to push its global total to $690.3 million.  Now the No. 1 movie of 2017 both in North America and globally, this is the fourth consecutive Walt Disney Studios release to surpass the $600 million mark globally, following the staggering success of ‘Doctor Strange,’ ‘Moana’ and ‘Rogue One.'”

Kong: Skull Island from Warner Bros. was the second-most popular movie in the U.S. and globally earning $107.4 million worldwide this weekend.

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, March 26, are below.

  1. Beauty And The Beast – Disney – $207.5M
  2. Kong: Skull Island – Warner Bros. – $107.4M
  3. Power Rangers – Lionsgate – $59.2M
  4. Life – Sony – $28.7M
  5. Logan – 20th Century Fox – $22.2M
  6. Boss Baby, The – 20th Century Fox – $16.3M
  7. Get Out – Universal – $10.9M
  8. Chips – Warner Bros. – $9.5M
  9. Prison, The – Showbox / Mediaplex Inc. – $8.3M
  10. Split – Universal – $5.4M
  11. Sing – Universal – $4.8M
  12. Dog’s Purpose, A – Multiple – $4.3M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, March 26, are below.

  1. Beauty And The Beast – Disney – $88.3M
  2. Power Rangers – Lionsgate – $40.5M
  3. Kong: Skull Island – Warner Bros. – $14.4M
  4. Life – Sony – $12.6M
  5. Logan – 20th Century Fox – $10.1M
  6. Get Out – Universal – $8.7M
  7. Chips – Warner Bros. – $7.6M
  8. Shack, The – Lionsgate – $3.8M
  9. Lego Batman Movie, The – Warner Bros. – $2.0M
  10. Belko Experiment, The – OTL Releasing – $1.8M
  11. MET Opera: Idomeneo (2017) – Fathom Events – $1.3M
  12. Hidden Figures – 20th Century Fox – $0.8M

 

