Beauty and the Beast Tops Box Office Again

Beauty and the Beast, the smash hit by Walt Disney starring Emma Watson, was the No. 1 movie for the second weekend in a row at box offices in the U.S. and worldwide according to research firm comScore.

ComScore’s Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian said, “Disney’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’ posted an incredible $207.5 million this weekend to push its global total to $690.3 million. Now the No. 1 movie of 2017 both in North America and globally, this is the fourth consecutive Walt Disney Studios release to surpass the $600 million mark globally, following the staggering success of ‘Doctor Strange,’ ‘Moana’ and ‘Rogue One.'”

Kong: Skull Island from Warner Bros. was the second-most popular movie in the U.S. and globally earning $107.4 million worldwide this weekend.

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, March 26, are below.

Beauty And The Beast – Disney – $207.5M Kong: Skull Island – Warner Bros. – $107.4M Power Rangers – Lionsgate – $59.2M Life – Sony – $28.7M Logan – 20th Century Fox – $22.2M Boss Baby, The – 20th Century Fox – $16.3M Get Out – Universal – $10.9M Chips – Warner Bros. – $9.5M Prison, The – Showbox / Mediaplex Inc. – $8.3M Split – Universal – $5.4M Sing – Universal – $4.8M Dog’s Purpose, A – Multiple – $4.3M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, March 26, are below.