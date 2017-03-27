Beauty and the Beast Tops Box Office Again

Beauty and the Beast, the smash hit by Walt Disney starring Emma Watson, was the No. 1 movie for the second weekend in a row at box offices in the U.S. and worldwide according to research firm comScore.
ComScore’s Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian said, “Disney’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’ posted an incredible $207.5 million this weekend to push its global total to $690.3 million. Now the No. 1 movie of 2017 both in North America and globally, this is the fourth consecutive Walt Disney Studios release to surpass the $600 million mark globally, following the staggering success of ‘Doctor Strange,’ ‘Moana’ and ‘Rogue One.'”
Kong: Skull Island from Warner Bros. was the second-most popular movie in the U.S. and globally earning $107.4 million worldwide this weekend.
The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, March 26, are below.
- Beauty And The Beast – Disney – $207.5M
- Kong: Skull Island – Warner Bros. – $107.4M
- Power Rangers – Lionsgate – $59.2M
- Life – Sony – $28.7M
- Logan – 20th Century Fox – $22.2M
- Boss Baby, The – 20th Century Fox – $16.3M
- Get Out – Universal – $10.9M
- Chips – Warner Bros. – $9.5M
- Prison, The – Showbox / Mediaplex Inc. – $8.3M
- Split – Universal – $5.4M
- Sing – Universal – $4.8M
- Dog’s Purpose, A – Multiple – $4.3M
The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, March 26, are below.
- Beauty And The Beast – Disney – $88.3M
- Power Rangers – Lionsgate – $40.5M
- Kong: Skull Island – Warner Bros. – $14.4M
- Life – Sony – $12.6M
- Logan – 20th Century Fox – $10.1M
- Get Out – Universal – $8.7M
- Chips – Warner Bros. – $7.6M
- Shack, The – Lionsgate – $3.8M
- Lego Batman Movie, The – Warner Bros. – $2.0M
- Belko Experiment, The – OTL Releasing – $1.8M
- MET Opera: Idomeneo (2017) – Fathom Events – $1.3M
- Hidden Figures – 20th Century Fox – $0.8M