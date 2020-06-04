Beacon Healthcare Systems Unveils New Appeals and Grievances Product for Small to Midsize Health Plans

“VAM Out of the Box” Will Launch at HealthTeam Advantage in North Carolina

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Beacon Healthcare Systems announced today the introduction of a new appeals and grievances product designed expressly for small to midsize health plans and other managed care organizations. Concurrently, Beacon announced that this new product—named “VAM Out of the Box”—will launch initially at HealthTeam Advantage, a North Carolina-based Medicare Advantage health plan.

Beacon is home to the healthcare industry’s leading compliance, appeals and risk management technologies. Among its core products is its Virtual Appeals Manager (VAM), the industry’s most intuitive and easy-to-use appeals and grievances tool. VAM is a highly configurable, automated solution that can be implemented in record time and provides unparalleled control and transparency of cases from intake to review while reducing a massive amount of health plan letters into a manageable and efficient core of templates. VAM has also been shown to improve star ratings, resulting in financial rewards from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to health plans.

“VAM Out of the Box” incorporates all of VAM’s best practice workflows, reporting and letters into an easy-to-implement, lower-cost solution ideally suited for the needs of small to medium-sized plans. Similar to its highly acclaimed VAM product, “VAM Out of the Box” was designed by health plan compliance and operational experts and meets all compliance and operational requirements.

“After seven years of working with plans of all sizes across the country, we are excited to launch this new product with HealthTeam Advantage who will make great partners in this effort,” said Beacon CEO Ken Stockman. “Together we’ll be able to leverage the best of what we’ve learned through the years in ways that help HealthTeam Advantage enhance their efficiencies and serve their members even better.”

HealthTeam Advantage is a health insurance company founded in 2016 in Greensboro, North Carolina. HTA offers Medicare Advantage plans to eligible Medicare beneficiaries in certain counties in North Carolina and is committed to the health and well-being of its members and communities. HTA offers medical and prescription drug benefits, dental, vision, hearing as well as personalized customer service.

“From the first time I saw the VAM product in action at a conference last year, I was in awe,” said Bethany Carter, director of operations, provider services and claims at HealthTeam Advantage. “When it came time for our organization to look for a platform to support our growing needs, Beacon immediately came to mind. When we saw the personal demonstration in January, we were hooked; and now that we are in the midst of implementation, we are beyond excited.”

Beacon Healthcare Systems is home to the healthcare industry’s leading compliance, appeals and risk management technologies, providing health plans of all sizes and sponsorships with customizable and scalable SaaS (Service as a Software) solutions that ensure accountability, accuracy and operational efficiency. With a focus on appeals, grievances, compliance and analytics, Beacon HCS is the first place health plans turn to when they are looking for a trusted, experienced partner who can help them reduce costs, grow revenue and achieve their strategic goals. Founded in 2011, Beacon HCS is a privately held California-based company with a technology center located in Austin, Texas. beaconhcs.com

