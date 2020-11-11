Beacon Healthcare Systems Teams With AHIP to Present a Nov. 25 Webinar Aimed at Enhancing Health Plan Member Satisfaction

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Health insurance plans nationwide are increasingly striving to bring the voice of their members to the forefront of their decision-making process. To aid in that effort, Beacon Healthcare Systems is joining with America’s Health Insurance Plans to present a timely webinar aimed at making that goal a reality.

Titled “Using Appeals and Grievance Data to Improve Member Satisfaction,” the Nov. 25 webinar will discuss how appeals and grievance data is critical in understanding what changes must be made to enhance enrollee satisfaction. Attendees will also discover how analysis of CMS’s Complaint Tracking Module can contribute to the implementation of positive changes that improve the member experience.

Conducting the webinar will be Laurie Delgado, vice president of appeals and grievances for Beacon Healthcare Systems. With more than 20 years of experience overseeing Medicare appeals and grievances for two of the nation’s largest and most highly respected health plans, Delgado currently provides oversight of the company’s highly acclaimed Virtual Appeals Manager, the industry’s most intuitive and easy-to-use appeals and grievances tool.

“Health plans possess an untapped gold mine of information in their own toolbox that is waiting patiently to be accessed and leveraged for huge rewards,” said Delgado. “That not-so-hidden treasure is found in appeals and grievance data, where both members and providers have imparted a window into what they perceive to be negative experiences, outcomes or concerns. By understanding the issues and events that result in a negative member experience, and by making the commitment to take swift action to address and correct the root cause of the abrasion, organizations can repair the relationship, which translates into consumer loyalty, growth and member retention.”

Targeting that end goal, attendees to the webinar will learn which data elements to capture in order to identify sources of abrasion, the impact of internal appeal reversal rate and how to use the PDSA (Plan-Do-Study-Act) methodology to implement process improvements

The Nov. 25 webinar will be held from 2-3 p.m. Eastern Time. Registration is free and can be made at https://beacon360.content.online/xbcs/S1422/catalog/product.xhtml?eid=24922.

Beacon Healthcare Systems is home to the health care industry’s leading compliance and risk management technologies, providing health plans of all sizes and sponsorships with customizable and scalable SaaS (Service as a Software) solutions that ensure accountability, accuracy and operational efficiency. With a focus on appeals, grievances, compliance and analytics, Beacon HCS is the first place health plans turn to when they are looking for a trusted, experienced partner who can help them reduce costs, grow revenue and achieve their strategic goals. Founded in 2011, Beacon HCS is a privately held California-based company with a technology center located in Austin, Texas. beaconhcs.com

