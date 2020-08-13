Beacon Healthcare Systems’ Library of Highly Acclaimed Webinars Now Available Free and On Demand

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As American business is pivoting toward new means to education and communication during the current pandemic, Beacon Healthcare Systems announced today that it is making available free and on demand its series of highly acclaimed webinars. Beacon is home to the healthcare industry’s leading compliance and risk management technologies.

The webinars, which launched this spring, are conducted by Beacon in collaboration with its clients and business partners. By now making these webinars available on demand, industry leaders have convenient and continuous access to market research, best practice analysis and insight into industry trends that can help their business grow.

“These webinars have generated attendance rates well above industry average; and in recognition of these very unusual times, we wanted to share their important content with health plans and others throughout our industry,” said Pamela Raley, senior vice president, revenue and client management. “As we continue to produce timely content, we will continue to share our speakers’ knowledge and experience—along with previewing new Beacon products—through webinars in an effort to make the healthcare system work better for everyone.”

Past webinars currently available at https://beaconhcs.com/video/ include:

How well-constructed auditing tools can be used to reinforce audit standards for seasoned auditors, conducted by Beacon Chief Compliance Officer John Tanner. The webinar also provides real-time training to less-seasoned auditors looking for tools to conduct consistent and effective audits.

A case study in STARs Timeliness Measure conducted by Beacon Healthcare Systems and a large east coast health plan.

A look at today’s appeals and grievances landscape with guest speakers representing both a national health and wellness organization as well as one of the nation’s Big Four accounting and professional services firms. The webinar covers operating model challenges and lessons learned as well as a regulatory update on potential plan implications of the CARES Act and related guidance.

The September webinar, to be held Sept. 2, will feature Tanner along with Kristi Williams, director of compliance for Beacon, who will conduct a high-level demonstration of the company’s Virtual Compliance Manager, the only solution in the industry to provide state-of-the-art compliance, analytics, monitoring, and regulatory guidance-tracking and routing capabilities. The webinar can be viewed live by registering at https://beaconhcs.com/webcast-virtual-compliance-manager/.

