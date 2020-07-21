BDO Launches New Compliance Center Powered by Microsoft

Holistic solution backed by trusted technology suite helps organizations streamline compliance with evolving legal and regulatory requirements

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CCPA--BDO USA, LLP, one of the nation’s leading accounting and advisory firms, today announced the launch of a new integrated solution that helps organizations develop and maintain a comprehensive data governance, risk management and compliance program. BDO’s Compliance Center allows companies to maximize the utility of their Microsoft suite by providing complementary services through each step of the compliance and information risk management process, from data discovery and initial gap assessments, to controls implementation, ongoing monitoring and enforcement.

The new offering assists organizations in better understanding their compliance posture by providing a risk-based score that measures progress in efforts to reduce risk around data protection and regulations—a centralized capability that is customized to companies’ unique needs. Risk identification and ranking also informs new or updated policies to better manage data loss prevention, insider threats and data retention compliance requirements.

“With the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) now effective and a federal U.S. privacy law on the radar, it’s clear that understanding evolving regulatory requirements across jurisdictions, languages, and functions is daunting. Equipping organizations with a 360-degree lens to view compliance and data governance needs within a single tool can create considerable cost-savings, streamlined processes and strengthened controls,” said Karen Schuler, Principal and Governance, Risk & Compliance National Practice Leader at BDO Digital.

Features of BDO’s Compliance Center platform, powered by Microsoft, include:

Identification of sensitive data sources: Compliance, technical and legal teams can easily identify the universe of documents, including heavily regulated data types, and segregate data types that are most critical to the organization

Compliance, technical and legal teams can easily identify the universe of documents, including heavily regulated data types, and segregate data types that are most critical to the organization Compliance assessments: A cross-functional map aggregates requirements across regulations and the state of compliance. The platform also provides ongoing management and monitoring, and reviews documented policies against technical controls.

A cross-functional map aggregates requirements across regulations and the state of compliance. The platform also provides ongoing management and monitoring, and reviews documented policies against technical controls. Risk analysis: The platform can more rapidly detect potential data leaks and spillage, identify potential confidentiality breaches, protect IP theft and uncover fraud, insider trading and regulatory compliance violations.

The platform can more rapidly detect potential data leaks and spillage, identify potential confidentiality breaches, protect IP theft and uncover fraud, insider trading and regulatory compliance violations. Ongoing governance: Microsoft 365 environments can be automatically scanned to conduct continuous assessments and monitor changes to sensitive data sources when a regulation is updated.

“BDO Compliance Center is just the latest innovation born from our long-standing work with Microsoft. By seamlessly integrating our existing advisory services with Microsoft’s Compliance Manager, we can provide best-in-class risk management, compliance, data protection, and monitoring support for our clients,” added Ric Opal, Principal and National Strategic Partnership Leader, BDO Digital.

Mandana Javaheri, Global Director, Cybersecurity Solutions Group at Microsoft Corp. said, “Now more than ever, customers are focused on protecting their data, their employees and their customers, as well as meeting industry and government requirements. By combining BDO’s industry expertise and service offerings with Microsoft’s portfolio of compliance technologies, customers are able to better protect their critical assets within the organization.”

About BDO Digital

A subsidiary of BDO USA, LLP, BDO Digital, LLC, provides a holistic portfolio of technology and transformation services and solutions, tailored by industry and designed for the middle market. The collaborative, cross-disciplinary team is comprised of more than 400 professionals, including digital strategists, systems integrators, data scientists, software developers, change management professionals and industry-specific advisors, who work together to solve clients’ immediate digital needs and unearth new opportunities to drive competitive advantage.

BDO Digital, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BDO USA, LLP. BDO USA, LLP, a Delaware limited liability partnership, is the U.S. member of BDO International Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, and forms part of the international BDO network of independent member firms.

About BDO USA

BDO is the brand name for BDO USA, LLP, a U.S. professional services firm providing assurance, tax, and advisory services to a wide range of publicly traded and privately held companies. For more than 100 years, BDO has provided quality service through the active involvement of experienced and committed professionals. The firm serves clients through more than 60 offices and over 700 independent alliance firm locations nationwide. As an independent Member Firm of BDO International Limited, BDO serves multi-national clients through a global network of more than 88,000 people working out of more than 1,800 offices across 167 countries and territories.

BDO USA, LLP, a Delaware limited liability partnership, is the U.S. member of BDO International Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, and forms part of the international BDO network of independent member firms. BDO is the brand name for the BDO network and for each of the BDO Member Firms. For more information please visit: www.bdo.com.

Material discussed is meant to provide general information and should not be acted on without professional advice tailored to your needs.

