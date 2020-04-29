BCS Tactical Operations Center (TOC) Exemplifies Company’s Approach to Business Continuity

Remote Data Center Operation Support Mitigates Some Risks Associated with COVID-19

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#criticalfacilities--BCS, the nation’s only independent, single-source data center operations provider, reports increased demand for its Tactical Operations Center (TOC) from data center owners seeking to maintain business continuity by mitigating risks related to remote visibility of their critical facility operations due to COVID-19 stay-at-home orders and workplace isolation. The BCS TOC provides 7x24x365 eyes-on-glass remote, cloud-based visibility into critical facilities and physical operations at client sites.

Higher demand for the BCS TOC follows a recent report from Uptime Institute, "COVID-19: Minimizing Critical Facility Risk," that warns data center owners of the unprecedented challenges placed on executing contingency and business continuity plans. The report details operational risks associated with COVID-19 and points to the benefits associated with remote monitoring, management and reporting.

“Data center owners are seeking ways to get ahead of future events rather than react to them,” said BCS CEO Danny Crocker. “They view remote monitoring and management as a way to bridge physical gaps, minimize risk and strengthen resiliency. Our Tactical Operations Center fills all those needs — either as a complement to our other solutions or as a stand-alone offering.”

The BCS Tactical Operations Center (TOC) is a centralized client-facing, command, control, communications and remote operations center. It provides data center owners with critical facility support, physical security oversight, plus tactical incident management and reporting.

The BCS TOC utilizes the BCS CriticalWorks™ computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) and business intelligence capabilities. CriticalWorks™ is the foundational toolset that allows TOC analysts to identify an anomaly and provision the appropriate resources to operate and protect critical environments.

The BCS TOC aligns with other BCS best-in-class practices and procedures to deliver continuous uptime and meet client service level agreements. BCS provides data center facility management, IT services and physical security using a single, fully integrated, self-performance model. BCS employees perform a minimum of 80% of all site services.

Earlier this year BCS announced a long-term lease for office space in Addison, Texas, to serve as a new corporate headquarters and the location of BCS’s primary TOC environment. BCS has the capability to stand up smaller cloud-based TOC instances around the country if the primary environment becomes unreachable. In addition, BCS’s Texarkana, Texas, office will serve as the disaster recovery environment, hosting the process, people and technology should the primary environment become unrecoverable.

BCS currently employs 130 data center operations engineers, IT service operations technicians, security officers and service-delivery subject matter experts with plans to increase to more than 200 employees by year's end. In March 2020 BCS announced signing a master service agreement with California-based Landmark Dividend LLC to operate and manage Landmark-owned critical infrastructure worldwide.

About BCS

BCS is an enterprise-level, critical facilities operations company focusing exclusively on data centers. The BCS solutions portfolio includes facility management, IT services, physical security and a range of value-added professional services through one fully integrated self-performance model. BCS utilizes advanced technology and centralized services, including BCS CriticalWorks™ and the BCS Tactical Operations Center, to achieve increased performance, efficiency and scale. BCS serves the needs of Fortune 500 companies coast-to-coast with 28 data centers, 6.8 million total square feet (1.8 million in raised floor), and 150 MW of data center critical power under contract.

For more information visit bcsfmsolutions.com or follow BCS on LinkedIn.

Chad Giddings

Marketing & Communications, BCS

816-769-6162