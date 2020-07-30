Batteries Plus Bulbs Announces Agreement With OMNIA Partners

Retailer will offer more efficient purchasing process for GPO’s members

HARTLAND, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Batteries Plus Bulbs is pleased to announce a new agreement with group purchasing organization (GPO) OMNIA Partners. Batteries Plus Bulbs will offer an unrivaled inventory of more than 35,000 types of batteries, bulbs and device repair services to members of OMNIA Partners, Private Sector, which represents many Fortune 1000 companies. The agreement also provides nationwide access to local sales expertise along with fast, convenient service, custom ordering, delivery and reporting programs, helping members to maximize the return on investment for their OMNIA Partners membership.

“We are excited to begin this relationship with OMNIA Partners to provide its members with the products and services their businesses rely on,” said Scott Williams, CEO of Batteries Plus Bulbs. “We’re looking forward to creating a nimble, frictionless purchasing process for these companies.”

“OMNIA Partners is proud to begin an agreement with Batteries Plus Bulbs to increase efficiency and allow our members to receive a greater overall value than ever before for the products they need,” said Ara Arslanian, SVP of sales for OMNIA Partners. “We strive to offer our members access to a great variety of industry-leading suppliers and are excited to add the Batteries Plus Bulbs program to our comprehensive portfolio.”

To learn more about business accounts with Batteries Plus Bulbs, visit batteriesplus.com/business, or reach out to Scott Ruhl at sruhl@batteriesplus.com for more information about group purchasing.

About Batteries Plus Bulbs:

Batteries Plus Bulbs, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omni channel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus Bulbs is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. For additional information, visit www.batteriesplus.com.

About OMNIA Partners:

OMNIA Partners, Private Sector is the nation’s largest, most experienced, and most trusted resource in group purchasing and supply chain management. OMNIA Partners unites industry-leading purchasing power and market-leading supplier partners to deliver an extensive and diverse portfolio for indirect and direct products and services in procurement. Members and suppliers of OMNIA Partners execute more contracts, in more verticals, with transparent, value-driven pricing. This creates unmatched value and resources and streamlined procurement solutions members can trust to optimize their businesses. Better pricing, a better process, the best products – there’s power in the partnership. POWER. ACCESS. TRUST omniapartners.com/privatesector

