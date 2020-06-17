BusinessWire

Battelle Wins NSF Funding to Track Viruses in Wastewater

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Battelle Wins NSF Funding to Track Viruses in Wastewater

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A Battelle team of researchers will test wastewater in Toledo for the presence of the virus that causes COVID-19 as well as other viral pathogens that will help pinpoint specific neighborhoods that are hotspots for viral outbreaks.


The funding, provided by the National Science Foundation, is part of the COVID-19 rapid response program and the pilot test will last for a year. Battelle has contracted Great Lakes Environmental Center to perform 24-hour automatic wastewater sampling at specific manhole locations around the city.

The Battelle team will test those samples for the SARS-Co-V-2 virus and other pathogens. “This should give us a reflection of what’s going on in specific neighborhoods,” said Battelle Principal Research Scientist Rachel Spurbeck, one of the leaders of the project. “It will give us granularity about where infection hotspots are in the city.”

If the project works as anticipated, it can be expanded to multiple locations in other cities.

“It won’t just be descriptive,” said Spurbeck. “It will help us develop a tool for a wastewater pathogen tracking dashboard that shows the distribution of viruses in neighborhoods that will be available to public health agencies.”

About Battelle

Every day, the people of Battelle apply science and technology to solving what matters most. At major technology centers and national laboratories around the world, Battelle conducts research and development, designs and manufactures products, and delivers critical services for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio since its founding in 1929, Battelle serves the national security, health and life sciences, and energy and environmental industries. For more information, visit www.battelle.org.


Contacts

Media Contacts
For more information contact Katy Delaney at (614) 424-7208 or delaneyk@battelle.org or T.R. Massey at (614) 424-5544 or masseytr@battelle.org.

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

 Computer Design & Integration LLC (CDI LLC) Recognized for Excellence in Managed IT Services

Posted on Author Business Wire

CRN’s® 2020 MSP 500 List, Elite 150, identifies highest-achieving MSPs
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cloud–Computer Design & Integration LLC (CDI LLC) announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named CDI LLC to its 2020 Managed …
BusinessWire

Revature Partners with Women in Technology (WIT) to Better Attract and Retain Female Tech Talent

Posted on Author Business Wire

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Revature, an industry leader in technology talent development and leading employer of entry-level technology talent in the United States, has partnered with Women in Technology (WIT), the premier professional association f…
BusinessWire

AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Augmented Artificial Intelligence (A2I)

Posted on Author Business Wire

Amazon A2I makes it easier for developers to build and manage workflows to validate machine learning predictions with human reviewers

National Health Service (NHS UK), T-Mobile, and Deloitte among customers and partners using Amazon A2I
SEATTLE–(BU…