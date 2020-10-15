Basware Recognized as a “Best Place to Work” for Sixth Year

FT. MILL, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#bestplacetowork--Basware (Nasdaq: BAS1V) has received the prestigious Best Place to Work award for the sixth year. The Charlotte Business Journal's Best Places to Work Awards program recognizes outstanding companies whose benefits, policies and practices are among the best in the region.

“Without question, our employees are our strongest asset -- our business is driven by their hard work and dedication,” stated Blair Tolbard, General Manager, North America, Basware. “So, it’s wonderful to see that they deem Basware a great place to work and truly understand how valued they are.”

Basware is one of the companies selected for the 2020 Best Places to Work award, based on a wide nominating field that included the entire Charlotte business region, encompassing more than 15 counties in North and South Carolina.

In addition to a nomination process that included evaluation of Basware’s practices regarding teamwork, flexibility, recognition, connection, employee benefits and community service, all Basware team members participated in an independent employee engagement survey.

“The employee responses are a great representation of the fantastic culture that we have at Basware,” comments Susan Gardner, PHR, US Director of Human Resources, Basware. “I give all the credit to our employees and thank them for the great teamwork they contribute every day, internally and externally.”

To learn more about career opportunities at Basware, visit the Basware Careers page.

About Basware:

Basware is the only procure-to-pay and e-invoicing solution provider that empowers businesses with 100% spend visibility through 100% supplier connectivity and 100% data capture. Our cloud-based technology enables organizations to fully manage their spend, mitigate financial risk and reduce the cost of operations via automation. With the world’s largest open business network and an open technology ecosystem, we are uniquely positioned to deliver the solution required for Visible Commerce, which provides customers with complete transparency into all the flows of money, goods, and services around the world. A global company, Basware has offices in 14 countries and is traded on the Helsinki exchange (BAS1V: HE).

