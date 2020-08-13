Basware Appoints Mogens Pedersen Chief Technology Officer and Perttu Nihti Chief Product Officer

ESPOO, Finland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#P2P--Mogens Pedersen has been appointed Chief Technology Officer and Perttu Nihti has been appointed Chief Product Officer at Basware. The appointments are effective as of September 1, 2020 when both will become members of the Executive Team, reporting to the CEO, Klaus Andersen.

Mr. Pedersen joins Basware from SimCorp, a leading provider of integrated investment management solutions, where he worked in multiple senior leadership roles for the last 26 years, most recently as Head of the Cloud Centre of Excellence at SimCorp Denmark.

Mr. Nihti has worked at Basware since 2012 in a number of leadership roles, most recently as Senior Vice President, Head of Products. Prior to joining Basware, Mr. Nihti worked in several positions in product management, research and development and consulting at various technology and telecommunications firms including Nokia and Digita.

"We are pleased to welcome Mogens and Perttu to the Basware Executive Team. In their previous roles both have demonstrated a clear track record of leadership in the technology industry and experience of managing complex business transformations,” commented Klaus Andersen, CEO, Basware Corporation.

