Basis Technologies and smartShift Technologies announce partnership to accelerate SAP® S/4HANA migrations

LONDON & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Basis Technologies, creators of the most complete DevOps and test automation platform engineered specifically for SAP systems, and smartShift Technologies, pioneers of automated SAP system transformation, today announced a partnership initiative that will enable SAP users to massively accelerate and de-risk SAP transformation projects, in particular migration to SAP’s latest technology platform, S/4HANA.

Organizations that employ the combination of ActiveControl, Basis Technologies’ market-leading automated SAP DevOps technology, and smartRetrofit, part of the smartShift Technologies’ Intelligent Automation methodology and tools, will benefit from fully automated ‘dual maintenance’ of ECC and S/4HANA systems – a complex, resource-intensive scenario that may last for years. This integrated, best practice approach results in faster, more cost-effective S/4HANA transitions that involve less manual effort, reduce the risk of disruption and provide full visibility to the business.

ActiveControl automates almost every aspect of the SAP change and release process - commonly reaching up to ninety-five percent - and can automatically, safely and efficiently deploy every relevant ECC change to S/4HANA systems. smartRetrofit takes the key role of automatically updating custom code to meet the technical requirements of S/4HANA while it is merged into the new systems. More than ninety percent can be remediated in this way without any end user intervention – a significant benefit given the typical cross-release dual maintenance challenge customers face.

“I’m delighted that we’re announcing this partnership between Basis Technologies and smartShift Technologies. I look forward to working together to help companies realize greater value from their investment in SAP and get to S/4HANA more quickly,” said Duncan Williamson, Chief Revenue Officer of Basis Technologies. “We continue to expand our global network of expert partners, and I’m very pleased to welcome smartShift Technologies into that family so that they can help us bring the significant benefits of SAP automation to more SAP users around the world.”

“Basis Technologies and smartShift join a common vision of bringing a DevOps mindset and automation to Enterprise IT,” said smartShift CEO Seth Henry. “With Basis Technologies we are now able to provide intelligent and complete retrofit support, especially in complex S/4HANA scenarios. Another great addition to our smartS4 solution, a simpler, safer, sooner and smarter way to modernize legacy SAP systems and run them efficiently in the cloud.”

For more information on ActiveControl and other Basis Technologies products, such as Testimony, the only automated SAP regression testing technology that doesn’t require test scripts or test maintenance, visit www.basistechnologies.com/contact.

To learn more about smartShift Technologies and smartS4, visit https://smartshifttech.com.

About Basis Technologies

At Basis Technologies we believe every company should have the freedom to change, and to unlock the full potential of SAP. That’s why we create automation software that enables continuous delivery to thrive, giving businesses the agility needed to adapt to rapidly changing priorities and market demands. We provide the only fully automated DevOps and test platform specifically engineered for use in SAP, providing many of the world’s leading brands with the means to deliver SAP change with absolute confidence and virtually no risk so that they can accelerate time to market, simplify transformation, realize value fast and create amazing business outcomes.

About smartShift Technologies

smartShift Technologies provides a smarter way to transform legacy SAP systems and run them in the cloud. Leveraging smartShift’s Intelligent Automation Platform, smartShift clients complete SAP system transformations exponentially faster and with significantly less risk. They upgrade to S/4HANA in a matter of months, minimize disruption to their business, while freeing up their limited IT resources for higher value, more strategic work. smartShift’s automation has been used to modernize over 1,000 SAP systems, analyze and convert 2B lines of code, while achieving an error rate of less than 0.1%.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries.

For more information:

Christie Lindstrom

Chief Marketing Officer, Basis Technologies

christie.lindstrom@basistechnologies.com



Vyom Gupta

Media Relations, smartShift Technologies

+1.765.714.9256

vgupta@smartShifttech.com