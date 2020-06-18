Barnacle® Parking Produces, Donates Critical Face Shields to Frontline Workers Across the Country

Parking-Enforcement Specialist Shifts Gears to Help Local, State Employees Nationwide

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#coronavirus--As the nation copes with the COVID-19 pandemic, Barnacle®, a leading parking-enforcement solutions provider, has shifted its focus to aid healthcare and essential workers in 19 states who need personal protective equipment (PPE) while executing their jobs in public.

Widely known for replacing booting and towing with its bright yellow windshield blocker, Barnacle is now creating reusable face shields with the same materials it uses to manufacture cutting-edge immobilization devices. The company has donated face shields to dozens of local and state governments, healthcare facilities, and essential workforces across the country. More than 700 shields have been shipped to date with an estimated retail value exceeding $63,000.

“High-quality PPE is at a premium in this country, especially among healthcare professionals and first responders tirelessly working to help those on the frontline of COVID-19,” said Barnacle Chairman Colin Heffron. “From Los Angeles to New York, and Las Vegas to West Palm Beach, we heard about dire circumstances and the critical need for PPE. We quickly realized we had the capabilities to make a significant contribution to the safety of many heroic frontline workers.”

Barnacle swiftly implemented production measures to meet COVID-19 social distancing requirements, mobilized team members to work in specialized shifts and produced and supplied the face shields to cities, hospitals and other frontline entities. The shields are extremely durable, adjustable and designed for easy sanitization and multi-use.

Heffron says Barnacle will continue to produce and donate face shields as long as critical demand remains among healthcare facilities and first responders. Organizations interested in more information or securing Barnacle face shields are encouraged to reach out to info@barnacleparking.com.

To see essential and frontline workers using the shields, watch this video.

