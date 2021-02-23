Banking CIO Outlook Names Vouched a Top KYC Solution

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vouched, a rapidly growing developer of patent-pending artificial intelligence for end-to-end identity verification and real-time fraud detection, has been named a top ten know-your-customer (KYC) solution of 2020 by Banking CIO Outlook, a leading publication for senior-level tech buyers and decision makers in financial services. “This distinction validates Vouched’s position as a cutting-edge platform for banks, money service businesses, and fintechs no longer satisfi
Related Articles
Google to Bring Fiber to Parts of SF
Google announced on its Fiber Blog that it plans to bring its high-speed fiber optic service to parts of San Francisco. The company will use existing fiber lines to bring service to some apartments, condos, and affordable housing properties.
Governor Brown to Undergo Prostate Cancer Treatment
SACRAMENTO – The Office of the Governor announced Saturday that Governor Jerry Brown will undergo further treatment for prostate cancer. The 78-year old Brown has been Governor of California since 2011. He also served previously as Governor from 1975-83. Brown was also Mayor of Oakland from 1999-2007. Dr. Eric Small, Governor Brown’s oncologist at […]
AeroVironment, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Arcturus UAV, Expands Portfolio with Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems
SIMI VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $AVAV–AeroVironment, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Arcturus UAV, Expands Portfolio with Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems