Bank of America to Raise Minimum Wage to $25 by 2025

Bank of America, one of the nation’s largest banking companies, announced it will raise its U.S. minimum hourly wage to $25 by 2025. The company already pays a minimum wage of $20 per hour, which it increased last March 2020.

In addition, Bank of America announced that all its U.S. vendors are now required to pay their employees dedicated to the bank, at or above $15 per hour. Today, over 99% of the company’s more than 2,000 U.S. vendor firms and 43,000 vendor employees are at or above the $15 per hour rate, as a result of the implementation of this policy.

The minimum wage in the state of California is currently $14 per hour for companies with 26 or more employees and will increase to $15 in January. The federal minimum wage is just $7.25 per hour.

“A core tenet of responsible growth is our commitment to being a great place to work which means investing in the people who serve our clients,” said Sheri Bronstein, chief human resources officer at Bank of America. “That includes providing strong pay and competitive benefits to help them and their families, so that we continue to attract and retain the best talent.”

Bank of America’s increase to paying $25 per hour builds on the company’s history of being an industry leader in establishing a minimum rate of pay for its U.S. hourly employees. Since 2010, the company’s minimum hourly wage will have increased by more than 121% (an increase of nearly $14 per hour). In the last four years, Bank of America raised the minimum hourly wage to $15; in 2019 it rose to $17 and in 2020, to $20 — one year ahead of schedule.