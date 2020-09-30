Bamboo Rose Named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape PLM for Apparel, Footwear, and Retail Brands 2020 Vendor Assessment Report

Bamboo Rose recognized for strengths in artificial intelligence, supplier collaboration, and cost modeling

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BambooRose--Bamboo Rose, the Boston-based Multi-Enterprise Platform for end-to-end product development and supply chain management, today announced it has been named a Leader in the new IDC MarketScape: Worldwide PLM Applications for Apparel, Footwear, and Retail Brands 2020 Vendor Assessment (Doc # US46840720, September 2020). This year’s distinction marks the second time Bamboo Rose has been named a Leader in an IDC MarketScape report, which also recognized the company as a Leader in its 2016 assessment.i

In the IDC MarketScape analysis of Bamboo Rose, Jeffrey Hojlo, IDC’s Program Director of Product said, “Bamboo Rose is differentiated by a strong cloud-based PLM platform that continues to expand in capability, incorporation of AI decision-making tools within the application, and close integration to the Bamboo Rose marketplace, order management, and global trade management applications for ideation, sourcing, and supply chain management.”

“It is Bamboo Rose’s core mission to help retailers, wholesalers, brands, and suppliers design and develop products that will differentiate them in the market, and this IDC MarketScape recognition solidifies our strength in this area,” said Bamboo Rose VP of Marketing, Nate Fleming. “As the world continues to shift, we see our interconnected product development and supply chain capabilities as vital resources for firms wanting to thrive in today’s complex business climate.”

In preparation for this year’s IDC MarketScape report, IDC analysts measured the strengths and capabilities of ten vendors using a weighted scoring model to determine overall performance. Among the ten, Bamboo Rose was named as a “Leader” in the PLM space for apparel, footwear, and retail brands.

About IDC MarketScape

The IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of information and communications technology (ICT) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities, strategies, and current and future success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Bamboo Rose

Bamboo Rose is the industry-leading Multi-Enterprise Product and Supply Chain Platform, connecting the entire retail community and helping companies bring great products to market faster, more efficiently, and at higher margins. The platform features a suite of patented supply chain solutions, including Bamboo Rose Marketplace, Product Lifecycle Management, Sourcing, Purchase Order Management, Global Trade Management, and Financing, each one supported by intelligent engines for optimization, costing, and scheduling across the platform.

Bamboo Rose serves over 250K user members across 85 major retailers, 400 brands, and 35,000 suppliers and service providers, helping them discover, develop, and deliver products at digital speed.

Learn more at bamboorose.com

