Baker Tilly Digital Helps Companies Accelerate Digital Transformation with Amazon Web Services

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading advisory, tax and assurance firm Baker Tilly US, LLP (Baker Tilly) expands its digital transformation offerings through a collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help clients confront disruption and seize new opportunities.

AWS is a comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform whose services help companies—including fast-growing startups, large enterprises and government agencies—lower costs, become more agile and innovate faster.

Baker Tilly Digital brings together Baker Tilly’s analytic and advanced technology service offerings under one capability suite to help clients navigate the complexities of digital transformation. By collaborating with AWS, Baker Tilly Digital delivers a complete cloud services and management portfolio that will give clients fast, flexible access to the cloud.

“Pairing Baker Tilly’s strategic lens in assessing and developing custom digital strategies with the breadth and depth of AWS services allows us to bring exciting new solutions to our clients as we help them prepare for the next phase of business,” Baker Tilly Enterprise Transformation and Digital Solutions Director Ollie East said.

“We live in the ‘experience economy,’ and all of the AWS services and digital solutions have been innovated from customer needs and wants,” Baker Tilly Enterprise Transformation and Digital Solutions Practice Leader John Runte said. “This focus on experience along with an unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction is what makes us excited for this relationship and the value it helps us create for our clients.”

About Baker Tilly US, LLP

Baker Tilly US, LLP (Baker Tilly) is a leading advisory, tax and assurance firm whose specialized professionals guide clients through an ever-changing business world, helping them win now and anticipate tomorrow. Headquartered in Chicago, Baker Tilly and its affiliated entities have operations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Baker Tilly is an independent member of Baker Tilly International, a worldwide network of independent accounting and business advisory firms in 146 territories, with 36,000 professionals. The combined worldwide revenue of independent member firms is $3.9 billion. Visit bakertilly.com or join the conversation on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Baker Tilly US, LLP is a member of the Baker Tilly International network, the members of which are separate and independent legal entities. Baker Tilly refers to the global network of accounting firms of Baker Tilly International Limited. Each member firm is a separate legal entity. Baker Tilly International Limited does not provide services to clients.

