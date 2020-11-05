BAE Systems Announces Modern Aerospace and Defense Facility Development Project in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BAE Systems is investing more than $100 million to build a state-of-the-art facility in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The facility will support the company’s newly acquired Navigation & Sensor Systems business, which makes mission-critical military GPS products. The new building will bring the company’s local design and production employees from multiple locations into a single center of excellence with modern manufacturing, engineering, and office space.

“Our world-class military GPS business is built on the rich talent pool in Greater Cedar Rapids,” said John Watkins, vice president and general manager of Precision Strike & Sensing Solutions at BAE Systems. “This investment will provide our high-tech engineering and manufacturing experts with a world-class workspace and the tools to enhance operational excellence.”

The facility will improve operational efficiency, optimize production, and enhance the company’s ability to deliver high-quality military GPS products to the warfighter.

“We’re excited that BAE Systems has chosen to locate its new facility in Cedar Rapids and look forward to working with them on the project,” said Mayor Brad Hart. “By committing to build their new campus here, BAE Systems is advancing Cedar Rapids as a high-tech aerospace and defense hub, providing high-quality jobs and business opportunities, and initiating one of the largest capital investment projects in city history.”

At the heart of the project is a 278,000-square-foot, build-to-suit factory and research and development center that will be located on a 32-acre site at 7825 6th Street SW in Cedar Rapids. The building will include a large factory; several hundred offices, workstations, and flexible work spaces; and classified and unclassified labs. The building was designed for growth, with the ability to add 50,000 square feet of additional space in the future.

“BAE Systems is a first-class company, and we’re thrilled they chose Iowa and Cedar Rapids for this beautiful new facility,” said Debi Durham, director of the Iowa Economic Development Authority. “This project exemplifies our economic development strategy in Iowa, which is about focusing on innovation and attracting quality jobs that will raise the standard of living and create wealth for our state.”

The facility was designed by national architectural firm OPN Architects, Inc., and will be developed and built by Ryan Companies US, Inc., which began construction work in October 2020 and expects to finish the project in 2022.

For more information about career opportunities at BAE Systems, visit: www.jobs.baesystems.com.

