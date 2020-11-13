BusinessWire

Badger Meter Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Badger Meter Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

 

MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of eighteen cents ($0.18) per share to shareholders of record on November 27, 2020, payable December 11, 2020.


About Badger Meter

With more than a century of water technology innovation, Badger Meter is a global provider of industry leading water solutions encompassing flow measurement, quality and other system parameters. These offerings provide our customers with the data and analytics essential to optimize their operations and contribute to the sustainable use and protection of the world’s most precious resource. For more information, visit badgermeter.com.


Contacts

Karen Bauer at (414) 371-7276
kbauer@badgermeter.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Knightscope To Be Featured in Crime Tech TV Series

Posted on Author Business Wire

Autonomous Security Robot Technology Continues to Gain Momentum
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SecurityRobot–Knightscope, Inc., a developer of advanced physical security technologies utilizing fully autonomous robots focused on enhancing U….
BusinessWire

New Research Confirms Enterprise Organizations Have Embraced Containers and Kubernetes but are Struggling to Properly Secure Data Stored in Cloud-Native Environments

Posted on Author Business Wire

Enterprise IT innovation has accelerated cloud transformation and yet companies lack proper security tools necessary to mitigate risk
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zettaset, a leading provider of cloud-native data protection for a DevOps-driven worl…
BusinessWire

MEDIA ADVISORY: Intuit to Host Virtual Investor Day

Posted on Author Business Wire

Company to Provide Update on the Company’s AI-Driven Expert Platform Strategy, Innovations for Consumers and Small Businesses
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU) will host its virtual Investor Day today, beginning at 8:0…