Back to School Without a Glitch: Insight School of Kansas Kicks Off a New Year of Virtual Learning

OLATHE, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$LRN #onlineeducation--As COVID-related school closures continue into the fall and students, parents, and teachers nationwide look to the start of the new school year with uncertainty, Insight School of Kansas (ISKS) will begin their 2020-2021 school year on Wednesday, August 26.

An accredited, full-time online public-school program of the Spring Hill Unified School District, ISKS offers students statewide in grades 7-12, as well as qualified adult learners, an alternative path to complete their high school graduation.

“Families need to know that their children have a safe school to attend this fall,” said Head of School Cassandra Barton. “At ISKS we are providing them with this option. We are giving students across the state the opportunity to prepare for their future in a safe, online environment.”

Through live online class sessions, ISKS students and their teachers engage and interact as if they were sitting together in a traditional classroom, from anywhere in the state with an internet connection.

The comprehensive education approach at ISKS focuses on providing students with the academic, social, and emotional support they need to succeed in school and beyond.

The school provides a personalized education plan for students, including targeted support for students in need of credit recovery. The school’s unique Adult Learner Program invites students who are in their fifth-year cohort or beyond to complete a high school diploma, no matter how long ago or at what point they left school.

“We are ready to begin a new year with ISKS,” said parent Kerri Johnson of Arkansas City. “With the ability to attend school from anywhere in the state with an internet connection, I know my sons are on track and their education is not being disrupted.”

ISKS is currently accepting applications for enrollment for the 2020-2021 school year. To learn more, visit ks.insightschools.net, follow ISKS on Facebook, or download the K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

About Insight School of Kansas

Insight School of Kansas (ISKS) is an accredited, full-time online public school program of the Spring Hill Unified School District that serves Kansas students in grades 7-12, as well as adult learners who are in their fifth-year cohort or beyond and have not earned a traditional high school diploma. As part of the Kansas public school system, ISKS is tuition-free and gives parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about ISKS, visit ks.insightschools.net.

