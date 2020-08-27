Back-to-School Without a Glitch: Destinations Career Academy of Oregon and Insight School of Oregon-Painted Hills Open their Online Doors for the New School Year

PRINEVILLE, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Destinations Career Academy of Oregon (ORDCA), a tuition-free full-time online public school serving students in grades 9-12, and Insight School of Oregon-Painted Hills (ISOR-PH) serving students in grades 7-12, are ready to get back to work providing Oregon students with the safe and comprehensive education they need during these historic times. Students and teachers will open their laptops to log on and start the 2020-2021 school year on Monday, August 31.

The first day of school comes as families across the state are frustrated and nervous about what the new school year will mean in the face of a global pandemic. According to one national survey, 2/3 of parents support keeping brick and mortar schools closed until there is no risk. Attending school online is a safe alternative and career readiness programs can allow families to still focus on their child’s future.

As part of the Oregon public school system, and staffed by state-licensed teachers, ORDCA and ISOR-PH offer a personalized approach to learning, delivering rich, engaging curriculum designed to assist students who seek alternative pathways to education.

Students who attend ORDCA are also encouraged to look to the future. High school students can participate in the Destinations Career Program where they will discover classes to help them with potential careers in fields like Business and Management, Health Sciences, and Arts, Information, and Communications. By taking these courses, students can earn college credits and prepare to take industry-recognized certification exams upon graduation, giving them an advantage over other students in their state and potentially saving them thousands of dollars in college tuition costs.

In addition to core classes, ISOR-PH is uniquely designed to help students who may need a little more help in their education, or with credit recovery issues.

“Our teachers are committed to providing students with a comprehensive learning experience. We go beyond the traditional distance learning model and give students a collaborative, highly engaging real-world experience through daily live class sessions,” said ORDCA ad ISOR Head of School Sonimar Villegas. “The reality is, none of us can predict what school will look like over the next few years, but thanks to the skills they learn here, our students are prepared to take on the world, in whatever form it takes.”

Students choose online school for a variety of reasons including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. The online platform at ORDCA and ISOR-PH gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

Families are encouraged to attend an online or in-person information session hosted by the school. More information on ORDCA, how to enroll, and a schedule of upcoming events can be found at ordca.k12.com/ and for more information on ISOR-PH, please visit or-ph.insightschools.net/.

About Destinations Career Academy of Oregon

Destinations Career Academy of Oregon (ORDCA) is a full-time online public charter school authorized by Mitchell School District that serves students in grades 9-12 statewide. As part of the Oregon public school system, ORDCA is tuition-free, and provides families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about ORDCA, visit http://ordca.k12.com.

About Insight School of Oregon-Painted Hills

Insight School of Oregon-Painted Hills (ISOR-PH) is a full-time online public charter school serving Oregon students in grades 7-12. As part of the Oregon public school system, ISOR-PH is tuition-free, and gives parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about ISOR-PH, visit or-ph.insightschools.net.

Ken Schwartz

Senior Manager, Communications

Office: 571-405-2211

kschwartz@k12.com