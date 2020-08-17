Back-to-School Without a Glitch: California Virtual Academies Opens Their Online Doors for the New School Year

SIMI VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--California Virtual Academies (CAVA), a tuition-free full-time online public school, serving students in grades K-12 throughout the state, is ready to get back to work providing California students with the safe and comprehensive education they need during these historic times.

Students and teachers will open their laptops to log on and start the 2020-2021 school year Thursday, August 20th. CAVA has been a trusted education partner for California families for over 18 years.

The first day of school comes as families across the state are frustrated and nervous about what the new school year will mean in the face of a global pandemic. According to one survey, 2/3 of parents support keeping brick and mortar schools closed until there is no risk. Attending school online is a safe alternative and career readiness programs can allow families to still focus on their child’s future.

CAVA offers a personalized approach to learning, delivering rich, engaging curriculum designed to assist students who seek alternative pathways to education.

And students who attend CAVA are also encouraged to look to the future. High school students can participate in the Destinations Career Program where they will discover classes to help them with potential careers in fields like Business and Finance, Information and Communications Technologies, and Marketing, Sales, and Services. By taking these courses, students can earn college credits, giving them an advantage over other students in their state and potentially saving them thousands of dollars in college tuition costs.

“We all know it’s been a rough few months in education, and none of us can predict what school will look like over the next few years,” said CAVA Head of School April Warren, “but online school works, and thanks to the skills they learn here, our students are prepared to take on the world, in whatever form it takes.”

Students choose online school for a variety of reasons including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. The CAVA online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

More information on CAVA, how to enroll, and a schedule of upcoming events can be found at cava.k12.com/.

