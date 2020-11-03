AZDS’ RevRaise to Partner With NAVIS to Offer Customers Cart Abandonment Tool

Booking engine integration goes beyond one-time trigger emails

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AZDS Interactive, the developers of front-end booking engine solution RevRaise, has partnered with leading hospitality CRM NAVIS to offer its customers access to NAVIS’ innovative cart abandonment solution.

While shopping cart abandonment is often discussed in the retail context, it also poses a significant challenge for the travel industry — in fact, hotels alone have a cart abandonment rate of 85 percent.

NAVIS’ solution aims to capture these abandonments and generate lifetime leads, rather than stopping at a one-time trigger email when a customer leaves their cart. The solution captures a potential customer’s stay and contact details as they enter the booking engine to create a CRM record, leading to more robust and personalized customer data and generating leads for a hotel’s reservations sales team to follow-up with via phone or outbound email (in addition to the email automation platform).

Through this partnership, RevRaise customers will enjoy access to NAVIS’ shopping cart abandonment solution, adding to other features designed to increase conversions, including a seamless user experience, customized branding, upselling options, and more.

“Being integrated with the NAVIS Shopping Cart Abandonment solution will continue to increase the ability for RevRaise to help hotels gain more direct bookings. Moreover, it will let properties reap the benefit of the customer’s information to customize and personalize messaging, increasing customer lifetime value,” says Adam Deflorian, founder and CEO of AZDS Interactive.

“Our partnership enables hoteliers to capture and convert the demand they’ve worked so hard to create. For guests that ultimately do abandon the booking engine, NAVIS is there to pick them up. RevRaise helps keep guests from abandoning, while NAVIS’ Shopping Cart Abandonment tool helps convert those that do,” adds Mark Bartlett, Chief Revenue Officer at NAVIS.

This partnership is just one of the ways in which RevRaise continues to offer its customers new and enhanced features on a regular basis, and AZDS Interactive looks forward to growing its collaboration with NAVIS in the months and years to come.

ABOUT NAVIS

For hospitality professionals, getting and keeping profitable guests is tougher than ever. NAVIS is the leading Hospitality CRM with proven solutions that helps Reservations, Revenue Management, and Marketing truly operate as one team, and make more money. For more information, visit: naviscrm.com.

ABOUT AZDS INTERACTIVE

AZDS Interactive is a Denver-based marketing and technology agency that builds custom booking engines using the SynXis API for leading brands spanning the select-service to the ultra-luxury hospitality space. Its software-as-a-service solution RevRaise generates direct bookings by integrating the booking experience into the hotel's own website and streamlining the user experience, while allowing the properties to remain on the strongest CRS on the marketing – SynXis. For more information, visit azds.com.

