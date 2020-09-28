Axway named a Leader in Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management. For the fifth time.

Axway’s Open API Platform solves the hardest integration issues securely, quickly and cost-effectively.

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AWS--Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA), a leading provider of API Management and integration software, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner in the Leaders quadrant of the Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management.¹ This is the fifth time Axway has been positioned as a Leader.

“When it came to the quality of their support and strategic partnership, Axway really stood out from the crowd,” said Chris Hengst, Lead API Architect/API Evangelist, HM Health Solutions. “As well as satisfying all our core technical criteria around API governance, discovery and developer self-service, Axway went above and beyond to help us succeed.”

“We believe this evaluation validates the importance of an open API platform like AMPLIFY to help companies create new customer, partner, and employee experiences that drive business growth,” said Patrick Donovan, Axway CEO. “This announcement comes on the heels of Axway being named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: API Management Solutions Q3 2020.² We believe these announcements recognize Axway for its open API platform and multicloud, multivendor vision.”

Axway offers a single layer of governance from which companies have visibility across their digital capabilities across different vendors, deployment environments, and latest innovations, including microservices and events-driven architectures.

As one of the largest independent integration vendors, Axway’s technology is well-positioned to help customers open everything and build their digital future with AMPLIFY.

“Before we could shape a competitive monetization strategy, we first needed fine-grained data on API usage across our global business,” said Jérémy Ségura, Enterprise Architect, BNP Paribas Personal Finance. “When Axway told us about AMPLIFY Unified Catalog, we immediately recognized that it would offer us the insights we need to kick our monetization initiative into high gear.”

¹Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management, Paolo Malinverno, Kimihiko Iijima, Mark O’Neill, John Santoro, Shameen Pillai, Akash Jain, 22 September 2020

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

²The Forrester Wave™: API Management Solutions, Q3 2020, Forrester Research, Inc., August 4, 2020

