axialHealthcare Partners with Health Choice Arizona to Optimize Care across the Substance Use Spectrum

New services will support patients, families, and providers as they navigate substance use issues

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--axialHealthcare today announced a new partnership with Health Choice Arizona to offer care optimization services that support providers, patients, and families as they navigate substance use issues. axialHealthcare's comprehensive risk to recovery platform identifies opioid and polypharmacy-related patient safety concerns, engages and assists providers who care for members at risk, and supports members with substance use disorder (SUD) from initial treatment through sustained recovery.

“The current public health crisis presented by COVID-19 has only increased the risk of substance use as individuals deal with social isolation, treatment disruptions and other stressors,” said Dr. Mark Carroll, Health Choice Arizona’s Chief Medical Officer. “Our partnership with axialHealthcare will bring new resources to our members and expand our ability to directly support a vulnerable population during this stressful time and beyond.”

Despite national reductions in opioid prescriptions, increases in federal funding, and policies aimed at expanded treatment access, overdose and addiction rates remain steady across the country. According to the latest National Survey on Drug Use and Health, nationally, treatment rates for individuals with SUD hover below 20%. In Arizona, 224,000 individuals misused prescription pain relievers in the prior year, and 394,000 met the clinical criteria for SUD.

In response, Health Choice Arizona deploys care managers in partnership with community social workers and hospital care coordinators to connect members with integrated health services including mental health support, primary care services and outpatient SUD treatment as needed.

“axialHealthcare’s community-based approach aligns with Health Choice Arizona’s existing work in this space,” said Carter Paine, Chief Executive Officer at axialHealthcare. “The ecosystem for members seeking addiction treatment is highly complex and tough to navigate. Our goal will be to ensure that members not only receive high quality and coordinated care, but are also connected with the social resources needed to overcome the issues they face. We look forward to partnering with providers, patients and the treatment and recovery community to support safe and effective care for those in need.”

The program will be rolled out in phases this year and combines both high tech and high touch personalized services, deploying Arizona-based clinicians and peer recovery support to ensure better outcomes for members. The axialHealthcare team supports appropriate treatment enrollment and adherence, coordinates care during critical transitions, and connects patients to existing community resources, providing dedicated, long-term support essential to sustained recovery.

