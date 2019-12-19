Axiado Lands $10M in Financing

Proceeds Will Provide Axiado with Working Capital

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Axiado--Axiado Corporation has received a $10 million investment in the form of a convertible note from Orbit Venture Partners (OVP) to complete development of its secure firewall platform.

“This bridge round will complete our ongoing product development as we send current products to market. We will increase our workforce and grow our patent portfolio,” said Axel Kloth, Founder and CTO.

About Orbit Venture Partners

Orbit Venture Partners is an early to mid-stage venture capital company dedicated to supporting and providing appropriate levels of capital to entrepreneurs tackling the hardest challenges. Utilizing its network of premier venture partners, as well as highly successful colleagues in Silicon Valley, OVP is able to nurture and promote its investments in many facets. Founded in 2019, OVP currently has three portfolio companies.

About Axiado

Axiado Corporation is a cybersecurity startup offering a uniquely secure firewall platform that eliminates breaches at the perimeter of existing networks and cloud infrastructures. The company was founded in San José, California, in 2017 with a mission to safeguard the privacy of enterprises, organizations, industries, homes, states and governments from internal and external digital threats.

