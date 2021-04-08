AxelHire Logistics Lands $20 Million

EMERYVILLE — AxleHire, a logistics specialist for last-mile delivery, announced $20 million in new funding. This capital will enhance the company’s capabilities to deliver a more seamless same-day and next-day experience through new sortation technology, an expanded network of locations, and additional talent. Ajax Strategies led the Series B financing with additional participation from Eclipse Ventures, Quiet Logistics, Bee Partners, and Acorn Pacific Ventures.

Powered by proprietary technology, AxleHire provides last-mile delivery solutions with a higher level of predictability, reliability, and responsiveness for various shippers, from retail and e-commerce to fresh foods and perishables. The Company leverages an asset-light transportation network to right-size capacity based on demand. AxleHire also utilizes algorithms to optimize real-time decisions around customer experience and positions sortation hubs near major metropolitan areas to minimize transit times, blurring the line between same- and next-day delivery.

AxelHire provides services for companies such as HelloFresh, Deliverr, Freshly, Pet Food Express and more,

Leveraging its recipient-facing technologies, real-time visibility, and physical hubs located near major metropolitan areas, AxleHire has positioned itself to outpace legacy logistics companies by providing a one-size-fits-all solution for the next generation of retailers. Locations include Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco Bay Area, New York, Phoenix, Portland, and Seattle.

“Businesses need help navigating the new shift in consumer perception when it comes to delivery expectations, especially in a post-Covid-19 world,” said Adam Bryant, AxleHire CEO. “With this new investment from Ajax Strategies, we are primed to level the playing field when it comes to providing cost-effective, reliable same- and next-day delivery for a variety of shippers.”

Daniel Sokolovsky, AxleHire’s founder, worked in his family’s courier business from a young age and experienced firsthand how the repetitive and manual coordination efforts limited scale. Fast forward to 2015; traditional carriers were still using legacy software to compete with a new breed of on-demand couriers building their own technology. After studying Applied Math at Berkeley, Daniel recruited a team of engineers to blend the courier and carrier models more effectively, introducing line haul and sortation components to better serve customers.

AxleHire has also started to explore clean energy partnerships with cities and local governments such as Santa Monica’s City in Los Angeles County. AxleHire is looking for delivery partners using electric methods to provide zero-emission delivery wherever possible.

“We are very excited to support AxleHire’s climate-smart approach to same-day delivery,” said Milo Werner, Partner at Ajax Strategies. “Leveraging dynamic routing to consolidate packages across vehicles allows AxleHire to offer the most affordable and lowest carbon same/next day logistics services.”