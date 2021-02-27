Venture Funding

Aviatrix Reels In $75 Million

SANTA CLARA – Aviatrix, which operates a cloud network platform, announced it has raised $75 million in Series D funding. The round was led by General Catalyst and includes new investors Greenspring Associates, Meritech Capital, and TrueBridge Capital Partners. Existing investors CRV, Formation 8, Ignition, and Liberty Global Ventures also participated in this round. This brings the company’s total financing to $151 million.

Quentin Clark from General Catalyst will be joining the company’s Board of Directors.

“Whether on-prem or in the cloud, enterprises have never been comfortable being locked in to single-vendor IT solutions. As a result, multicloud adoption will only pick-up pace as companies continue to migrate to the cloud,” said Quentin Clark, managing director, General Catalyst. “Aviatrix has been well ahead of this trend, building the platform that abstracts away the complexities of managing a multi-cloud estate. We see real category-creating potential here for CEO Steve Mullaney and his team.”

This growth-stage investment will be used by the company to scale sales, partner channels, customer support, and product development organizations to accommodate the increasing demand from enterprises for multi-cloud networking solutions as businesses continue to move mission-critical applications to the cloud.

“The enterprise herd is on the move to multicloud,” said Steve Mullaney, CEO of Aviatrix. “Every day we’re seeing more enterprises transforming their business and shifting their center of gravity for their IT infrastructure to cloud, and most of that is of course leveraging multiple cloud service providers (CSPs). Our cloud network platform delivers cloud-like simplicity and automation you expect from a cloud native solution, but with the operations and security controls that enterprises demand.”

