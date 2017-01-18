Aviatrix Closes $15 Million Series B Round

SANTA CLARA — Aviatrix Systems, a developer of hybrid cloud networking, has raised $15 million in Series B funding. The oversubscribed round, which brings the company’s total funding to $25 million, was led by new investor CRV and joined by existing investors Formation 8 and Ignition Partners. The funding will enable Aviatrix to expand its operations to support its rapidly growing customer base, help drive new strategic partnerships, and expand the reach of its market-leading cloud networking solutions.

As enterprises increasingly migrate their development and test environments, disaster recovery, identity management, and other business-critical applications to the cloud, some components still reside in on-premise data centers, necessitating a hybrid cloud model. Aviatrix helps customers accelerate their hybrid cloud strategies by abstracting, automating, and simplifying networking across data centers and different cloud providers.

“Aviatrix’s disruptive vision is to make hybrid cloud networking as simple, dynamic, and elastic as compute and storage,” said Steven Mih, CEO of Aviatrix. “This is an exciting time for Aviatrix, as we expand on the success of our one-click hybrid cloud networking solution which helps our customers simplify and accelerate migration of their applications to the cloud. We look forward to working with our financial partners and advisory board to further develop our business and continue to bring meaningful cloud networking products to market.”

“CRV looks for talented teams and companies with leadership positions in high growth markets like hybrid cloud networking, and we’re very excited to work with Aviatrix to help scale their business and continue their impressive traction,” said Devdutt Yellurkar, general partner, CRV. As part of today’s announcement, Yellurkar has joined the Aviatrix board of directors.

Aviatrix provides a centralized controller and lightweight gateway software that simplifies the creation, deletion, and management of hybrid cloud networks. Enterprises use Aviatrix to create scalable and secure interconnections across multiple private data centers and public cloud regions. Aviatrix can also support cloud-native environments and multi-cloud architectures by enabling interconnections between different public cloud providers.

Since its launch in 2014, businesses like Hyatt, Robert Half, and GREE have deployed Aviatrix to accelerate hybrid cloud network deployments by more than 90 percent, shorten development cycles, and reduce costs.