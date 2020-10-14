Aviatrix Announces 5,000th Aviatrix Certified Engineer (ACE) Milestone and New Authorized Training Center Program for Partners to Accelerate Multi-Cloud Networking Education

Company Expands Leading Cloud Networking and Security Certification Program to Meet Industry Demands for Skilled Multi-Cloud Networking Professionals

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#aviatrixsys--Aviatrix, the cloud network platform, today announced it has reached a milestone of 5,000 Aviatrix Certified Engineers (ACE) worldwide, and also launched a new program allowing partners to become authorized training centers to help eliminate the cloud networking skills gap, accelerate education, and offer more value to their customers. With over 5,000 ACEs, representing more than 1,500 companies, in more than 100 countries worldwide, the Aviatrix ACE program is the leading multi-cloud networking technical certification.

“I’ve been in computer networking since the early nineties, and more recently moved into a DevOps role with operational responsibility over our cloud network,” said David Burris, Senior DevOps Engineer at Advance Auto Parts, who was recognized recently as the 5,000th ACE after successfully completing the ACE Multi-Cloud Networking certification exam. “In our cloud environment, we are spinning up resources extremely quickly and when I learned through the ACE program that we could run our cloud network as code, I knew it was a game changer for us. With Aviatrix, networking has finally entered the cloud era. The technology has come a long way from my early days in the data center and the ACE curriculum is a great way to come up to speed and learn how to take advantage of it.”

The ACE program helps close the cloud networking skills gap and prepares technical staff to lead and accelerate their organization’s infrastructure transformation to cloud. The program is the first multi-cloud networking and security certification available to cloud practitioners, DevOps, networking staff and security professionals. The ACE certification is designed for individuals who understand basic networking concepts and prepares engineers and operations staff with knowledge on (1) native cloud networking constructs in AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and (2) multi-cloud design patterns and concepts and (3) proficiency to plan and provision multi-cloud network use cases and architecture using the Aviatrix cloud network platform.

As more organizations adopt public cloud infrastructure, they require better training and education to efficiently plan, architect, and operate multi-cloud networks. The Authorized Training Center (ATC) program will help Aviatrix partners grow their services business and offer more value to customers by providing high quality training and learning experiences worldwide. Authorized by Aviatrix, these training centers will deliver comprehensive ACE courses and help prepare students to complete the ACE Associate and ACE Professional certification exams. ATC partners receive access to exclusive tools, labs, marketing resources and technical support under the program.

“The industry demand for ACE training worldwide has far surpassed what our expectations were at the beginning of this year,” said Nauman Mustafa, Vice President Solutions Engineering, at Aviatrix. “With ACE we provide networking, security and operations staff with the training they need to fully understand public cloud networking constructs, service provider capabilities and differences, multi-cloud architectural design patterns, and how to apply this knowledge in their own environment. The goal of the ACE program is to help individuals advance their skills and careers, while also putting them in the best position to ensure their company’s cloud transformation is successful.”

