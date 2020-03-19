Aviana Holdings, Vector Brewing, and Bee Mortgage App Quickly Surpass Minimum Raise Goals on Fundopolis

CYDigital, Slash Beauty Inc., and Vector Brewing Join Crowdfunding Portal as Businesses Find Enthusiastic Investors Online

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fundopolis, the equity crowdfunding company focused on Main Street, today announced that Vector Brewing, Aviana Holdings, Inc., and Bee Mortgage App, Inc., have all quickly surpassed their minimum raise goals on the crowdfunding portal. Of note, Vector Brewing raised more than $50,000 in less than 48 hours and Bee Mortgage App raised more than $150,000 on the platform. Additionally, Bee Mortgage App is generating revenue less than a year since launching and has recently partnered with a bank with over $5B in yearly mortgage volume. At a time where public and private investment is drying up, Fundopolis allows entrepreneurs to tap into large pools of capital from people that want to support local businesses.

“By providing any individual -- not just accredited investors – with the opportunity to invest in startups and small businesses, we’ve played a key role in helping entrepreneurs across the country achieve their funding goals,” said Jan Steenbrugge, founder and president of Fundopolis. “Small businesses are the heart and soul of communities and we look forward to providing easy-to-use tools to support our new issuers throughout their journey.”

Fundopolis’ success has attracted three new investment opportunities for individuals including:

CYDigital, a Herndon, VA-based inverted advertising agency focused on helping marketers navigate today’s data privacy regulations;

Slash Beauty Inc., a New York City-based haircare provider of easy to use and easy to carry products; and

Vector Brewing, a Dallas, TX-based neighborhood craft brewery serving a variety of original beers, a selection of wines, and artisanal pizzas.

Fundopolis provides an attractive alternative to the current investment markets. The crowdfunding portal empowers individuals and communities to invest in and support the local businesses they love; from breweries, to learning platforms, to healthcare applications and everything in-between.

Businesses looking to raise capital or people interested in reviewing Fundopolis’ current issuers can visit https://www.fundopolis.com/.

About Fundopolis

Fundopolis empowers individuals and communities to invest in and support the small businesses they love. By placing intuitive technology and services in the hands of business owners, Fundopolis helps to fund their growth and manage the full funding lifecycle, all while cultivating deeper relationships with their customers. To learn more visit https://www.fundopolis.com/

