AVIA Names Linda Finkel as CEO

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AVIA, the nation’s leading digital transformation partner for healthcare organizations, announced that its board of directors has appointed AVIA President Linda Finkel to also serve as chief executive officer, effective November 1, 2020. Finkel has served as president of AVIA since 2014 and succeeds Eric Langshur. Langshur, who founded AVIA in 2013, will continue to serve as executive chairman. Co-founder Ted Meisel will continue to serve on the board and as chairman of the finance committee.

“As every healthcare organization in the country revisits their strategy to thrive in a digital future, Linda’s leadership has been critical to the transformation and elevation of AVIA’s role as the trusted digital partner to the healthcare C-suite. Linda’s ability to bring the full force of AVIA’s unique services model, technology platform, and digital strategy expertise has driven strong growth, industry impact, and enduring relationships. I know she will continue to bring her trademark passion for excellence and commitment to results to her new role,” said Langshur.

Finkel is an experienced business leader with more than 20 years running successful technology and services companies. As a healthcare innovator, she has collaborated with hundreds of large providers, payers and digital health companies to accelerate innovation and transform care. Prior to joining AVIA, she served as chief operating officer and senior vice president of R1’s population health business, one of several executive leadership roles she has held. She also served as co-head and chief operating officer of Bowne Business Solutions, now Williams Lea, which she drove to market leadership with over 3,000 employees in four countries. Prior to that, Finkel served as president of Donnelley Business Services, the country’s then-leading business services provider which grew 40% per year under her leadership. Finkel holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a BA from Stanford University.

“Our work has never been more important. The pandemic has reminded the country of the critical role that health systems play in the delivery of care. Yet it has done so while shining a light on the burning need for them to evolve and the essential role that digital prowess, innovative health technologies, and partnerships play,” said Finkel. “I am honored to collaborate with our partners—who think differently about ‘delivering health,’ not just healthcare—to achieve their business goals and our shared mission of accessible, affordable, quality care for all.”

Finkel’s appointment as president and CEO occurs at a time of continued, strong momentum among AVIA’s Members. Last week, AVIA announced results from several Network Members who partnered with AVIA to lead healthcare toward practical, impactful, and sustainable digital transformation.

