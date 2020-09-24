Avetta Suppliers Working with Towergate Insurance Brokers to Offer the Best Advice Backed by Quality Insurance Programmes at a Competitive Price

Avetta Marketplace provides members with access to Towergate Insurance Brokers to help companies find the right insurance cover risk management specific to their needs. They aim to achieve the best value for vetted Avetta suppliers.

OREM, Utah & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#riskmanagement--Avetta®, the leading provider of supply chain risk management, can now provide access to suppliers insurance cover from Towergate Insurance Brokers in the Avetta Marketplace™. Towergate offers more than 80 insurance programmes—from care and medical to liability and trade—to meet almost any insurance need. Towergate employs 1,800 staff members to provide premium advice, service and support nationwide.

“UK suppliers serving the supply chain industry now have one place to get all of their insurance needs at a competitive price for the risk,” said Richard Parke, SVP Supplier Services at Avetta. “The Avetta Marketplace provides both value and convenience. Suppliers using the Marketplace know they are getting services matched to their needs at significant savings. And, clients using companies in their supply chains know they are receiving the best risk management and insurance-related services to protect them.”

Towergate works with the UK’s leading insurers so suppliers can receive cover specific to their needs rather than providing “off-the-shelf” plans. Advisers provide expert advice and guidance, so suppliers receive the most suitable protection for their companies. Towergate Insurance Brokers programmes protect the supplier workforce, assets, brand and reputation through strong relationships with insurers. The broker has more than 50 offices nationwide to give a personal service to every customer.

“Partnering with Avetta’s Marketplace helps us serve the safest and most reliable companies in the UK,” said Joe Thelwell, CEO of Towergate. “Because we know these companies have been vetted by Avetta in their industries, we can provide the most compelling service with the proper risk management and ensure the right insurance is in place. We look forward to delivering the best outcomes for Avetta suppliers.”

Avetta’s Marketplace provides savings on safety products and other related services. Marketplace enhances membership value by reducing costs, saving time, improving performance and growing the businesses of contractors and suppliers who participate. Avetta launched Marketplace a year ago and has generated many more value-added services for suppliers worldwide.

For more information about Towergate and other supplier services and products, visit the Avetta Marketplace.

About Avetta

Avetta leads the world in connecting leading global organizations across several industries, including oil/gas, telecom, construction materials, facilities management and many others, with qualified and vetted suppliers, contractors and vendors. The company brings unmatched access and visibility to its clients’ supply chain risk management process through its innovative and configurable technology, coupled with highly experienced human knowledge and insight. We contribute to the advancement of our clients’ sustainable growth by protecting supply chains from a wide range of potential risks through trusted contractor prequalification, safety training and monitoring, regulatory compliance, insurance/financial stability and other areas of risk. Avetta currently serves more than 450 enterprise companies and 95K suppliers across 100+ countries. Visit www.avetta.com for more information.

About Towergate Insurance Brokers

Towergate have a UK-wide teams of specialists who have built a solid reputation for understanding a vast array of business sectors and industries, and the everyday risks they face.

Aside from advising on all aspects of insurance and risk management for key sectors such as Construction, Fleet and Commercial Vehicles, Manufacturing, and Property Owners, they offer cover for specialist markets such as Energy and Offshore, Education and even Skydiving. They actively trade in over 150 core markets.

Towergate have strategic relationships with a number of preferred partners, many of whom are the UK’s leading insurers, Lloyds of London or insurers operating in a specialist field. These consist of Allianz, Arch, Aviva, AXA, Geo, NIG, QBE, and Zurich, though this is not an exhaustive list. They have agreed bespoke covers and enhanced limits with the majority of the insurers they use.

Towergate’s structured interaction with insurers means they can secure unique and differentiated products, prices and service, so they can deliver the best outcomes for their clients.

Visit towergate.com for more information.

