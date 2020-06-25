Avetta Named to Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s SDCE 100 Top Supply Chain Projects for 2020

OREM, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#riskmanagement--Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the executive’s user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, selected Avetta® as a recipient of the SDCE 100 Award for 2020. The award recognizes Avetta’s implementation of its supply chain risk management tools for a global building solutions client that is a leading supplier of cement, ready-mixed concrete and aggregates.

Avetta moved the client from an existing paper-based supplier performance system to Avetta Connect™, a highly configurable, cloud-based supply chain risk management system. The platform is the most customizable in the industry, enabling clients to configure the goals, analytics, processes and reports that improve safety and compliance for their supply chain operations. The total solution is one part technology (SaaS platform) and one part service (supply chain enhancement)—both complementing the client’s current procurement processes and systems.

The Avetta solution helped the client in many areas, including:

Simplifying the engagement and evaluation of suppliers and ensuring alignment with the unique operating principles and regulatory requirements that already exist.

Improving the client’s ability to oversee the compliance and capabilities of suppliers and contractors.

Boosting the client’s interaction with suppliers in three main areas: monitoring, measuring and evaluation. The improved reporting continues to drive better performance across multiple business units.

Providing a two-way feedback mechanism that enables site managers to easily evaluate supplier performance on procurement as well as health and safety, yielding more than 6,000 reports that identify high-performing contractors.

“Innovation is essential in driving the supply chain industry forward, and thanks to these valuable partnerships, companies of all sizes are able to achieve success in projects that matter,” says Marina Mayer, editor for Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “From business intelligence systems and supply and demand planning to inventory reduction and procurement solutions, the SDCE 100 offers proof-of-concept that with the right planning and execution, anything is possible.”

The SDCE 100 spotlights successful and innovative projects that deliver bottom-line value to small, medium and large enterprises across the range of supply chain functions. These projects can serve as a map for supply chain executives looking for new opportunities to improve their own operations. These projects also show how supply chain solution and service providers help their customers and clients achieve excellence and prepare their supply chains for success.

About Avetta

Avetta leads the world in connecting leading global organizations across several industries including oil/gas, telecom, construction materials, facilities management and many others, with qualified and vetted suppliers, contractors and vendors. The company brings unmatched access and visibility to its clients’ supply chain risk management process through its innovative and configurable technology, coupled with highly experienced human knowledge and insight. We contribute to the advancement of our clients’ sustainable growth by protecting supply chains from a wide range of potential risks through trusted contractor prequalification, safety training and monitoring, regulatory compliance, insurance/financial stability and other areas of risk. Avetta currently serves more than 450 enterprise companies and 95K suppliers across 100+ countries. Visit www.avetta.com for more information.

