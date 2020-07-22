BusinessWire

Avery Dennison Declares Quarterly Dividend

Posted on Author Business Wire

GLENDALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AVY--The Board of Directors of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.58 per share. The dividend is payable on September 16, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 2, 2020.


About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison (NYSE: AVY) is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in the design and manufacture of a wide variety of labeling and functional materials. The company’s products, which are used in nearly every major industry, include pressure-sensitive materials for labels and graphic applications; tapes and other bonding solutions for industrial, medical and retail applications; tags, labels and embellishments for apparel; and radio frequency identification (RFID) solutions serving retail apparel and other markets. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company employs approximately 30,000 employees in more than 50 countries. Reported sales in 2019 were $7.1 billion. Learn more at www.averydennison.com.


Contacts

Media Relations
Rob Six (626) 304-2361
rob.six@averydennison.com
or
Investor Relations
Cindy Guenther (626) 304-2204
cynthia.guenther@averydennison.com

Business Wire

