AVer’s VC520 PRO Video Conference System & CAM340+ Huddle Camera Named 2020 Winners in the BIG Award for Business

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BIGawards--Today, AVer Information received the Business Intelligence Group’s BIG Award for Business in two categories; AVer’s VC520 PRO Video Conference System was named 2020 Product of the Year, and AVer’s CAM340+ Huddle Room camera was named 2020’s New Product of the Year. This BIG Awards program was launched to reward those companies, products, and people leading their respective industries.

AVer’s VC520 PRO is the optimal, professional video conferencing system for enterprise businesses. Designed with mid to large conference rooms in mind, the VC520 PRO features 18X total zoom, 1080p HD quality, and up to 100 presets with RS232 integration. The VC520 PRO offers easy-to-use, enterprise-grade features like SmartFrame Technology, Sony True WDR, and IP-based management. Experience exceptional audio with the VC520 PRO's full-duplex speakerphone, and the easy-to-use touch controls allow for quick muting or volume control for the perfect audio experience.

AVer's CAM340+ is an ultra-portable yet robust USB conferencing camera optimized for huddle room and small meeting spaces. It offers an extra-wide 120° field of view to capture every meeting participant easily, and 4K imaging at 30fps delivers a crystal-clear picture on large monitors. A unidirectional microphone enables a conference call even if the user's computer doesn't have a mic. The CAM340+ is lightweight and fits in one hand for easy transportation, and a built-in TV mount conveniently unfolds from its base.

“AVer’s ecosystem of products range from large conference room systems with speakerphones like the VC520 PRO to huddle room cameras like the CAM340+; we are honored to be recognized in both of these categories in 2020. This is a testament to the diverse product portfolio AVer has to offer and our ability to improve collaboration in any size space.”

“We are so proud to reward AVer for their outstanding 2020 achievements,” said Maria Jimenez, chief nomination officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “This year’s group of winners are clearly leading by example in the global business community.”

