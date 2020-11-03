AVer VC520 PRO and CAM520 PRO Awarded in the 12th Annual 2020 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards®

The Golden Bridge Awards Winners To Be Celebrated in Virtual Ceremony on December 7

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#awards--AVer Information, Inc. announced today that the Golden Bridge Awards has named the VC520 PRO Video Conferencing System a Silver Award winner and the CAM520 PRO a Bronze Award winner in the 12th Annual 2020 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards®.

The coveted annual Golden Bridge Awards program recognizes and honors the world's best in organizational performance, products and services, innovations, executives and management teams, women in business and the professions, case studies and successful deployments, public relations and marketing campaigns, product management, websites, blogs, white-papers, videos, advertisements, creativity, partner programs, and customer satisfaction programs from every major industry in the world.

Judges from a broad spectrum of industry voices from around the world participated, and their average scores determined the 2020 award winners. Winners will be celebrated and presented their awards during a virtual awards ceremony in December.

AVer was recognized in the following categories CAM520 PRO - Business Products and VC520 PRO - Technology Hardware. The CAM520 PRO and VC520 PRO Conference System features crystal clear 1080p HD resolution, a powerful 18X total zoom (14x digital), whisper-silent Pan/Tilt/Zoom, IP based management, and Sony® True WDR light balancing. VC520 PRO users enjoy the same SmartFrame functionality that the CAM520 PRO offers, with the added benefit of an ultra-expandable speakerphone with an incredible range of up to 45 feet*. (15 ft. range per speakerphone/45 ft. is using two daisy-chain speakerphones)

"It's an honor to win two Golden Bridge Awards from esteemed AV industry colleagues," said Carl Harvell, Director of Product Marketing. "This further validates our position as a company poised to successfully overcome the need to integrate easy-to-use, affordable audiovisual technologies into classrooms and conference rooms faced by many organizations today."

For a complete list of the 2020 Golden Bridge Award winners announced, visit https://goldenbridgeawards.com/winners/2020-business-awards-winners

About the Golden Bridge Awards

About AVer Information Inc.

Founded in 2008, AVer is an award-winning provider of education technology and video collaboration camera solutions that improve productivity and enrich learning. From accelerating learning in the classroom to increasing competitive advantage for businesses, AVer solutions leverage the power of technology to help people connect with one another to achieve great things. Our product portfolio includes Professional Grade Artificial Intelligence Enabled Auto Tracking Cameras, Microsoft Teams Certified Enterprise-Grade USB Cameras, Document Cameras, and Mobile Device Charging Solutions. We strive to provide industry-leading service and support that exceeds our customer's expectations. We are also deeply committed to our community, the environment and employ stringent green processes in all we do. Learn more at averusa.com and follow us on Twitter @AVerVC.

