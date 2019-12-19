AVer Makes It Easy to Connect Anywhere With EZManager Software

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AVTweeps--Today, AVer Information Inc., an award-winning innovator of conference solutions, announces its new EZManager Software, an easy-to-use and efficient central management tool specially designed for use with all AVer USB video products.

AVer EZManager is one powerful and well-organized tool for centrally managing AVer USB video conferencing products in multiple locations. EZManager can update firmware and software for all AVer CAM, VC, and VB series cameras. Whether you manage 10 or 10,000 cameras, EZManager is the ideal solution for technicians, service providers, and enterprise deployments.

With EZManager, IT Technicians can access full control of AVer devices and keep them all working perfectly in sync without ever leaving their desks. Flexibly manage and control AVer USB devices via any user interface simply by opening EZManager in your preferred browser and entering the central PC’s IP address. EZManager offers an easy-to-read, intuitive and responsive user interface that displays the device name, address, model, firmware version, and status of every device on the network for quick feedback and smooth navigation.

Although AVer EZManager is packed with capabilities, it is very easy to use. EZManager allows you to locate multiple devices, remotely manage firmware or PTZ app software upgrades, control and change settings, show connection status, as well as backup and restore camera configurations.

“We built EZManager as an intuitive central management tool to increase efficiency among IT Technicians and give them the ability to update and sync AVer cameras from anywhere,” said Carl Harvell, Director of Product Marketing for AVer USA. “EZManager offers easy installation, lower administrative costs and a secure on premise solution no matter how many rooms and devices you manage.”

To learn more please visit averusa.com/products/vc-software/ezmanager

To download EZManager Software, please visit averusa.com/business/ez-request

AVer (averusa.com), an award-winning innovator of visual collaboration solutions, enhances productivity and enriches lives. From accelerating learning in the classroom to increasing competitive advantage for business, AVer leverages the power of visual communications to help people connect better. We strive to provide industry leading service and support that exceeds our customers’ expectations. Learn more at averusa.com and follow us on twitter @AVerVC.

