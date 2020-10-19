AVer Awarded 2020 Excellence Award From INTERNET TELEPHONY Magazine

CAM540 Honored For Delivering Exceptional IP Communications Solutions

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#awards--AVer Information Inc., an award-winning innovator of video conferencing solutions, announced today that TMC has named the CAM540 as a recipient of the 2020 INTERNET TELEPHONY Excellence Award presented by INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine.

AVer's CAM540 is a sleek and modern video conferencing camera that is perfect for medium-sized conference rooms. The CAM540 provides easy, fluid, and precise video conferencing thanks to its plug-and-play functionality, quiet motor, and high-quality 4K video. With compatibility to the latest conferencing platforms, the CAM540 makes your meetings convenient to start and stress-free.

Start your meetings fast with integrated AVer SmartFrame auto-framing technology. With the click of a button, the CAM540 quickly fits everyone into the frame, so you can spend more time discussing essential details and less time fiddling with remotes or zoom functions. The CAM540 is packed full of quality features and versatile applications that provide you and your team an extraordinary meeting experience.

“We are honored to receive this award and recognition from this notable award program underscores our dedication to create high-quality visual collaboration solutions that are innovative, intuitive, and enrich lives,” said Carl Harvell, Director of Product Marketing for AVer USA.

“Congratulations to AVer for being honored with an INTERNET TELEPHONY Excellence Award for innovation in IP communications. CAM540 has demonstrated outstanding quality and has delivered exceptional, measurable, tangible results for its users,” stated Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC.

