AVer Adds Two Cameras as Google Certified Hardware

The AVer CAM340+ and CAM540 are now Certified for Google Hangouts Meet

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#certified--AVer Information Inc., award-winning innovator of video conferencing solutions, announced today the Google Meet hardware certification of two of its newest USB conference cameras: the CAM340+ and CAM540. The AVer CAM340+ and CAM540 earned the hardware certification after completing intensive testing programs for quality, reliability, and interoperability by Google's partner lab.

The CAM340+ and CAM540 join the CAM520, as AVer USB video conference cameras that have earned Google Meet hardware certification. Users can trust the CAM340+ and CAM540 will work smoothly with Google Meet hardware when they conduct multi-site conference calls, enjoy the convenience of joining a meeting via one click of a shareable link, and capitalize on the rest of the platform's features. AVer is also the first third-party provider to include a Google certified USB 3.1 cable Type C to A Cable (Elka) to ensure its video streaming speed and stability.

Google Hangouts Meet hardware certification provides automatic firmware updates to your video conferencing systems so users can automatically sync devices across all your networks. Support for Google Meet hardware begins with the Chrome M84 update, which brings more flexibility to your conferences and ensures that your AVer camera will always be up-to-date with the latest software from Google.

AVer's CAM340+ is an ultra-portable yet robust USB conferencing camera optimized for huddle room and small meeting spaces. It offers an extra-wide 120° field of view to capture every meeting participant easily, and its 4K imaging at 30fps delivers a crystal-clear picture on large monitors. A unidirectional microphone enables a conference call even if the user's computer doesn't have a mic. The CAM340+ is lightweight and fits in one hand for easy transportation, and a built-in TV mount conveniently unfolds from its base.

The 2019 Red Dot Award-winning CAM540 smoothly pans, tilts, and zooms while producing a beautiful 4K image. AVer's CAM540 is smart, sleek, and perfect for mid-to-large conference rooms with its streamlined design, quiet motor, and advanced technology. AVer SmartFrame automatic FOV adjusting technology allows users to get meetings started quickly and avoid disruptions when people enter the room while a meeting is in progress.

"We sought out the google certifications to ensure our customers experience seamless communications from the home office to the conference room," said Carl Harvell Product Manager for AVer USA. "AVer endeavors to deliver state-of-the-art video while providing easy to use and install products that are perfect for all your collaboration needs," said Carl Harvell, Director of Product Marketing for AVer.

For more information visit https://averusa.com/business/support/google-meet

About AVer Information Inc.

Founded in 2008, AVer (averusa.com), an award-winning provider of education technology and innovator of visual collaboration solutions, enhances productivity and enriches lives. From accelerating learning in the classroom to increasing competitive advantage for business, AVer leverages the power of visual communications to help people connect better. Our product portfolio includes Professional Grade Artificial Intelligence Enabled Auto Tracking Cameras, Microsoft Teams Certified Enterprise-Grade USB Cameras, Document Cameras, and Mobile Device Charging Solutions. We strive to provide industry-leading service and support that exceeds our customers' expectations. We are also deeply committed to our community, the environment, and employ stringent green processes in all we do. Learn more at averusa.com and follow us on twitter @AVerVC.

