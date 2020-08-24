Avenu Insights & Analytics to Provide California’s Los Angeles County with Historical Document Preservation and Imaging Services

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avenu Insights & Analytics (Avenu), a leading provider in State and Local government solutions, is proud to announce its recent award of a Service Agreement (SA) by the County of Los Angeles, California to provide historical document preservation and imaging services. Preservation and imaging services provides document management and public access to records. The SA was a result of a Request for Proposals (RFP) issued by the County of Los Angeles Assessor’s office.

Legislative and regulatory requirements mandate that historical records are kept, preserved, and made available to the public to research. California has faced a growing number of natural disasters in recent years, making document imaging and historical preservation more important than ever.

“Avenu has a long and successful history serving California, and we are honored to be awarded the SA to meet the needs of Los Angeles County. We have been providing these services for over 40 years and will utilize leading-edge technology to provide digital processing and preservation solutions to Los Angeles County,” says Paul Colangelo, CEO of Avenu.

About Avenu Insights & Analytics

As a leading provider in State and Local government solutions, Avenu has partnered with over 3,000 State and Local governments to boost revenue, optimize operations, and reduce costs. Avenu provides revenue enhancement and administrative solutions that uncover new sources of untapped revenue and deliver software that streamlines day-to-day operations. State and local governments partner with Avenu to increase revenue without raising taxes, streamline internal operations, and improve services by enhancing connectivity for constituents. Avenu is a portfolio company of Mill Point Capital. To learn more, visit www.avenuinsights.com.

About Mill Point Capital

Mill Point Capital is a private equity firm targeting control investments in lower-middle market businesses, with a focus on industrial and business services companies in North America. Mill Point’s experienced team of investors and Executive Partners seek to enhance the value of portfolio companies by executing transformative strategic initiatives and operational improvements. Mill Point is based in New York, NY. For more information, please visit www.millpoint.com.

