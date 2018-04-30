Avengers Smashes Box Office Records

comScore’s Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian said, “Marvel Studios adds more records to their incredible box office resume as Disney’s release of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ obliterates expectations and posts the highest global opening weekend of all-time of $630.0 million while simultaneously setting a new North American opening weekend record of $250 million. Notably, the China-based drama ‘Us And Them’ earned an impressive $88.795 million in its debut in the home market.”

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, April 29, are below.

Avengers: Infinity War – Disney – $630.0M Us And Them (dir. Liu) – Multiple Chinese Distributors – $88.8M Rampage – Warner Bros. – $23.3M Quiet Place, A – Paramount Pictures – $17.2M A or B – Multiple Chinese Distributors – $15.2M Ready Player One – Warner Bros. – $11.0M I Feel Pretty – Multiple – $9.6M Blumhouse’s Truth Or Dare – Universal – $6.0M Peter Rabbit – Sony – $5.5M Black Panther – Disney – $5.2M Blockers – Universal – $4.5M Taxi 5 – Multiple – $3.8M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, April 29, are below.