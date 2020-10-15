Avaya Recognized in 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions

Avaya Spaces™ Evaluated Less Than A Year After Introduction of the Video Meetings and Collaboration App

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avaya (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced it is already a Niche Player in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions1. Gartner defines ‘Meeting Solutions’ as offerings that “blend communications, collaboration and content sharing to enable virtual meeting scenarios to satisfy a variety of use cases.”

Avaya Spaces™, a video meeting and collaboration app that was launched earlier this year to meet the needs of a work-from-anywhere world, has modern user experience, strategic partnerships, and global geographic reach. Avaya Spaces is an all-in-one video meeting and collaboration app for the digital workplace that changes the way work gets done in nearly 100 countries. Avaya Spaces helps businesses, schools, governments and other organizations to bring together distributed groups of people instantly with immersive work spaces where they can message, meet, share content, manage tasks and collaborate in the cloud.

“The explosive growth of video conferencing and the proliferation of platforms has created the need for easier to use, all-in-one solutions that improve collaboration and reduce the fatigue of too many apps,” said Simon Harrison, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Avaya. “Customers and employees need the right tools to elevate their work-from-anywhere experience, as well as a fundamental shift in thinking when it comes to using those tools - moving away from the idea of ‘just’ video meetings to collaborative, cloud-based work spaces. Avaya Spaces enables businesses to excel at the usual day-to-day tasks, but also the unplanned and new-priority work that arrives nearly every moment of every day. For Avaya, being named in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions once again is indicative of the progress we continue to make in customer-led innovation.”

Avaya Spaces has seen significant growth since its introduction, and has been an especially important solution for organizations addressing the challenges of COVID-19. At the peak of the pandemic, Avaya Spaces was offered for free to enable companies, schools, governments and organizations of all kinds to adapt to remote work and collaborate, stay connected and be productive while keeping employees safe. As a result, Avaya Spaces video traffic increased up to 2500 percent during the pandemic.

Avaya also recently announced a relationship with NVIDIA that brings a new level of market-defining, AI-powered meeting capabilities to Avaya Spaces, helping increase the impact and value of visual, audio and collaborative experiences. Avaya Spaces is offered with Avaya OneCloud™ Subscription, as well as on a standalone basis.

More than 130,000 customers around the globe rely on Avaya to reliably deliver secure, intelligent connections for their customers and employees, including 90 percent of the Fortune 100. Avaya has been named an April 2019 Customers’ Choice for Unified Communications, and Avaya Spaces was reviewed by customers from a wide range of industries2:

To learn more about Avaya and Gartner’s October 2020 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions, please click here.

1 https://news.avaya.com/spaces-gartner-mq-report-reg?CTA=21-SPC-GL-GARTMQ&TAC=21-SPC-GL-GARTMQ-CO

2 https://www.avaya.com/en/about-avaya/newsroom/pr-us-190418/

Gartner Disclaimers

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

About Avaya

Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and everyday millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA). Avaya is shaping what's next for the future of work, with innovation and partnerships that deliver game-changing business benefits. Our cloud communications solutions and multi-cloud application ecosystem power personalized, intelligent, and effortless customer and employee experiences to help achieve strategic ambitions and desired outcomes. Together, we are committed to help grow your business by delivering Experiences that Matter. Learn more at http://www.avaya.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain “forward-looking statements”, including but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated impact and benefits of Avaya Cloud Office. All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking” statements for purposes of the U.S. federal and state securities laws. These statements may be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," “our vision,” "plan," "potential," "preliminary," "predict," "should," "will," or “would” or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. RingCentral and Avaya have based these forward-looking statements on their current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While RingCentral and Avaya believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond their control. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including risks related to the parties’ ability to successfully perform their obligations under the commercial arrangement, the parties ability to successfully market, sell and transition customers to Avaya Cloud Office, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed in RingCentral’s and Avaya’s respective Annual Reports on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) available at www.sec.gov. RingCentral and Avaya caution you that the list of important factors included in their respective filings may not contain all of the material factors that are important to you. In addition, in light of these risks and uncertainties, the matters referred to in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release may not in fact occur. Neither RingCentral nor Avaya undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

All trademarks identified by ®, TM, or SM are registered marks, trademarks, and service marks, respectively, of Avaya Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Source: Avaya Newsroom

For Media Inquiries:

Alex Alias

alalias@avaya.com