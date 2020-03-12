Avaya Offers Complimentary Work from Anywhere Contact Center Solutions to Help Address COVID-19 Challenges

Avaya has already enabled over 150,000 agents worldwide to work remotely in response to the pandemic, and is providing global technical hotlines to help organizations maintain customer engagement and business continuity

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced that it will provide additional help for contact center clients around the world who are challenged with maintaining high levels of customer engagement while they adapt to a remote workforce in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Available immediately, Avaya clients can request a 90-day complimentary access license to convert their existing office-based contact center agents to remote workers. In addition, at the end of the 90-day complimentary period, users have the option to convert those licenses to a monthly subscription, to offer more agility and improve availability of services for customers.

Avaya has also announced the launch of global COVID-19 technical hotlines for customers and partners who are looking for 24x7 support and guidance to help transition to remote workforce deployment models.

Avaya contact center solutions for remote agents are designed to help address the health and safety concerns for contact center staff while ensuring business continuity in the face of unprecedented challenges. These offers span multiple Avaya contact center platforms in use by its customers today.

“Avaya, with software deployed to support over 5 million contact center agents, has moved rapidly to enable more than 150,000 remote agents as our customers address the challenges of COVID-19,” said Jim Chirico, Avaya President and CEO. “We continue to actively engage with organizations worldwide to help them transition their operations to a flexible, remote model, enabling agents to stay productive and provide customers the experience they have come to expect. Millions of users around the world depend on our unified communications, collaboration and contact center products, so we continue to look for ways we can step up and help.”

Avaya has also donated its audio and video equipment and has committed resources to install and deploy it at hospitals, medical facilities and other organizations that need it most. Additionally, the company is working with government health departments to quickly stand up emergency contact centers to address the urgent need to communicate and share information with citizens. Avaya previously announced it is offering Avaya Spaces collaboration software free with no obligation to education institutions and eligible non-profit organizations worldwide.

To learn how to sign-up for the complementary Avaya contact center solutions offers, eligible organizations are asked to visit this web page.

The Avaya COVID-19 Technical Hotlines will be available beginning Monday, March 16 at 6:00PM GMT and the contact numbers will be posted on avaya.com

