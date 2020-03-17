Avaya Enabling Hundreds of Thousands to Work, Learn and Collaborate From Anywhere in the Face of COVID-19 Challenges

Avaya has helped empower over 200,000 contact center agents to work remotely, and is working with educational institutions, healthcare providers and other organizations globally to provide complimentary video collaboration and communications solutions

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic continues to impact the lives of people around the world, Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) is helping businesses, educational institutions, healthcare providers, governments and other organizations quickly adapt to a remote workforce and enable collaboration and communications to help keep people connected, productive and safe.

Education institutions including colleges and universities along with non-profit organizations are benefiting from Avaya Spaces, the company’s video and collaboration solution which is being offered for free. Since January, Avaya has seen a 500 percent increase in video collaboration traffic on the Avaya Spaces platform.

Contact center clients around the world who are challenged with maintaining high levels of customer engagement are benefitting from the complimentary 90-day access licenses Avaya has extended to shift their office-based contact center agents to a remote workforce.

In the government sector, the company has responded to urgent requests from officials around the world and has established immediate video collaboration and communications solutions that successfully enable their operations to continue working seamlessly and effectively.

“We are facing an unprecedented situation and the global pandemic is having a profound impact on all of us. As the mission critical communications provider to hundreds of thousands of customers world-wide, Avaya with its contact center, video and collaboration solutions is uniquely positioned to make a significant positive impact and keep employees, businesses, governments, families and friends connected during this crisis,” said Jim Chirico, Avaya President and CEO.

Some examples of organizations where Avaya has made a positive impact include:

A large health insurance company with millions of medical and specialty members moved 21,000 contact center agents to work remotely from home.

A multi-national bank that provides people, companies and institutional investors with a wide range of financial products is enabling business continuity by empowering 15,000 agents to work from home. This reduces risk while maintaining efficient day-to-day operations ensuring consistency in customer interactions.

Avaya is working with hundreds of universities and educational institutions, including Florida State University and the Ancona Liceo school in Italy, providing resources to manage remote education with students and faculty.

A multi-billion-dollar global package delivery company and leading global provider of specialized transportation and logistics services has transitioned 2,500 contact center agents to work remotely.

A large managed healthcare company that sells traditional and consumer directed health care insurance and related services activated 7,000 agents to work remotely.

One of the largest pharmacy healthcare providers in the U.S. enabled 3,000 remote workers with the help of Avaya.

Raya Contact Center, a leading Business Process Outsourcing provider serving the Middle East and Europe, has successfully enabled its entire contact center workforce of over 6,500 agents to work remotely. “As the BPO services provider to clients that include highly reputed regional and international businesses, it is imperative that we keep operations on track, while prioritizing the safety and well-being of our staff,” said Yasser M. Sharaf, IT Director at Raya Contact Center. “Avaya has been extremely proactive in anticipating our business continuity requirements and implementing a solution without us having to incur any additional costs. This has given us the ability to utilize our existing investments to seamlessly transition our workforce to a remote working arrangement.”

In addition to the many global educational institutions Avaya is working closely with, the company is also enabling important cultural resources like museums and civic organizations with capabilities to stay connected with their communities. “We are quickly transitioning a significant amount of our staff to remote workers and we depend on Avaya’s robust communication and collaboration solutions to ensure our business continuity,” said Peter Guss, Director, Information Technology, Whitney Museum of American Art.

Avaya has put its solutions to immediate use enabling its own global workforce to stay aligned and engaged in real time to address COVID-19 and to provide ever-increasing levels of support for clients and partners, as well as colleagues. The company’s global COVID-19 response is being coordinated through the Avaya Spaces collaboration app, from guidance, advice, and provisioning changes to setting up effective processes, hotlines, and everything in between.

These same capabilities are being increasingly put to use by organizations of all sizes to support business continuity and customer engagement. “Thanks to Avaya, and solutions like Avaya Spaces, we are able to quickly deploy solutions that keep our clients productive from anywhere without interruption. Our customers are utilizing the Avaya suite to enable them to continue to seamlessly serve their customers,” said Kenneth Heitner, CEO of Consolidated Technologies, Inc., a leading managed IT services provider.

For comprehensive information on Avaya’s programs to assist organizations during the COVID-19 pandemic, including the company’s global COVID-19 technical hotline for customers and partners, please visit the web page.

